Kunle Soname Takes Big Leap into Aviation as ValueJet Officially Kicks off

It is one thing to call oneself a high flier. It is another thing to demonstrate the truth of this claim. Kunle Soname, the well-known businessman, entrepreneur, man of sports and leading financial biceps behind the betting company, Bet9ja, has decided to float his airline. Named ValueJet, Soname’s aviation company is set to overtake its domestic peers, leading the industrialist to top the list of Nigeria’s most accomplished businesspeople.

According to reports, the operations officially started on October 4, 2022, with a launch that was held at Providence Hotel, Ikeja, GRA, Lagos. True to his plans, the launching of Soname’s airline puts a spin on the narrative of domestic carriers in Nigeria.

Based on the assessment from experienced commentators, Soname’s airline stands the chance of dominating the commercial air transport system. After all, the company’s goal is to establish a system that Nigerians are proud to associate with while being distinct from its overly expensive peers. As a result, customer experience is expected to be one of the selling points of Soname’s ValueJet, with reliable technology to back up this experience and shoot Soname’s name far beyond the reach of his airplanes.

So far, ValueJet has thrown the doors open to all passengers. However, the airline’s flight packages come in three flavours: the ValueLite package, the ValuePremium package, and the ValueXtra package. Each of these, though targeted at different socio-economic classes, is exclusively appealing and worthy of the deluge of praises currently rushing towards Soname’s name.