Iyiola Omisore: A Politician Seen in a New Light

According to Walt Whitman, “Nothing is ever really lost, or can be lost … (even the) light in the eye grows dim, shall duly flame again…” Whitman’s words are right on the head of the nail. After repeatedly losing his glow many times over the years, Senator Iyiola Omisore has finally found respite and is savouring the cool breeze of prominence and distinction.

It has been a while now since Omisore was made the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary of Nigeria. Ever since the appointment, Omisore appears to have won a lottery ticket to the heart of every renowned APC member. And even though some of these APC members would not go so far as to flatter him excessively, they have to say a kind word or two about his role and accomplishments since the appointment.

To think that there was a time when Omisore was one of the most hated individuals in the country after allegedly having Bola Ige assassinated. After that, several scandals reportedly trailed his path, painting him to be a bespectacled devil and unworthy of attention or acclaim. But Omisore was able to remain Osun State Deputy Governor for the 1999-2003 election. More than that, he was eventually able to become the Senator representing Osun East on the floor of the Senate.

But all that is in the past. Omisore is now one of the most powerful individuals in APC. Since he took up the National Secretary of Nigeria role, his status has grown unprecedentedly, far beyond the events during the era of Bola Ige. Now, Omisore can call for rain and wind and they would heed his summons.

Certainly, the new look of focus and diligence fit Omisore well. Of course, it helps that he now occupies a powerful position. Why won’t he be considered the new bride of the APC?