Glovo Restates Its Commitment to the Growth of SMEs in Nigeria

Glovo, one of the world’s leading multi-category delivery players, has restated its resolve to provide integrated solutions that will enhance the operations of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria. With its self-service sign up feature, Glovo enjoins local businesses to partner, grow and manage their businesses by leveraging its digital platform.

Designed as a user-friendly and easy to navigate process, the self-service sign up feature presents three simple steps for businesses to partner with Glovo which includes providing context on the company, uploading the relevant menu/catalog as well as going through the onboarding process and finally start receiving orders. The process is also complemented with support from a Glovo sales agent, to make onboarding smoother. With this, Glovo aims to inspire local SMEs to reach new consumers and increase their sales by encouraging the purchase of their products which will enhance the role of local production to boost the country’s economy.

“There is no doubt that SME industries are the mainstay of the national economy, providing employment opportunities and contributing to wider economic growth.”, said Lorenzo Mayol, General Manager for Glovo Nigeria. “At Glovo, we aim to empower thousands of local businesses to go digital. Thanks to our integrated solutions, we want to become the best digital ally for local businesses because local entrepreneurs and economies matter to us.”

“Our offer for local businesses goes beyond delivery and has been designed for businesses to find all they need to increase sales, grow and manage their business. By partnering with Glovo, businesses are positioned to reap vast benefits ranging from having access to more customers and increased orders, to wider reach and visibility as we support our partners through a variety of marketing and communication initiatives, and always-on customer care support to ensure a great customer experience. Nigeria remains a key market for us due to its high and untapped potential and rapid growth, and our goal is to fulfill our vision to give everyone easy access to anything in their city.”, added Lorenzo Mayol.

Since the company’s launch in Nigeria in 2021, Glovo has over 1,500 active partners with 98% SMEs and 2% chains including leading local brands such as Gourmet Twist, Citysubs, So Fresh, and Beleful Republic to mention a few. The company currently operates in Lagos, Abuja & Ibadan with plans to expand in the future. Existing partners enjoy swift delivery to customers and have recorded up to a 40% sales increase from online orders. To build your online business with Glovo, register to become a partner here and begin your journey to digitalization.