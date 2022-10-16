Ex- Banking Top Executive, Bukky Latunji, Buries

Dad in Style

It was a celebration of life when Bukky Latunji, a former General Manager of Zenith Bank and her siblings gave a befitting farewell to their late Dad, Bashorun Bandele Latunji, in Lagos last Friday.

Pa Latunji, an old boy of CMS Grammar School, was a politician and active Anglican Church member who worked as a private secretary to the former Minister of Health, Dr Majekodunmi and also as an undersecretary to the Minister of Education, Prof. Jubril Aminu during his heydays in the federal civil service.

The Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Ikate Surulere, where Latunji worshipped, eulogised his selfless efforts in the church projects and activities as second to none.

Bukky, who is presently focussing on personal development, wellness, lifestyle and fashion on her YouTube channel wrote in her tribute: “My father, you taught me many things in life. You taught me to be self-confident, resourceful and self-reliant. Growing up, you gave me perhaps the best thing a parent could give a child: proper education. You ensured I went to some of the best private schools and you supported me as much as you could. Thank you because I turned out very successful”.

The fifth of the deceased’s nine children, Bukky, no doubt, stole the show at the church service as well as the reception held at Eko Club with her unique and elegant designs put together by @sys_empire.

Some of the top management and staff of Zenith Bank, who were conspicuously available to support one of their own, include the bank’s Executive Directors, Dr Tope Fasoranti, Mrs. Adaobi Nwapa and Mr. Akin Ogunranti.

Also present was Omooba Adefolahan Ibiyemi, the Sooko Abon of Ile-Ife and other eminent personalities.