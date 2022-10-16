Ending Orijinally with Brymo



Yinka Olatunbosun

Brymo, Nigeria’s leading singer-songwriter, led the tribe of artists as a major headliner for the just-concluded four-city tour tagged ‘Sing Along Tour’, powered by Orijin, the leading alcoholic blend of African herbs and fruits. The tour, which kicked off in Lagos stopped over at Ibadan, Abuja and was wrapped up at Abeokuta. Sing Along is arguably the first Nigerian Karaoke Concert with the objective of promoting authentic, “orijinal” music and tourism in Nigeria by bringing the music fans closer to their favourite music artists.



Aimed at creating a grassroots-connecting system between artists and fans, the music experience is unique, organic and refreshing for music fans who enjoy blends of adeptly curated sounds at the select locations.

A brainchild of Bisilola Bakare, Sing Along is a music tourism initiative produced by Afrovibes Africa to revive the concert touring culture within the music and entertainment industry. While reflecting on the just concluded four-city tour, Bakare reiterated the objectives behind the music project.



“The concert is created to have mass appeal promoting different genres of African music from afrobeat, highlife, alternative music and others before a live audience,” she explained. “Nigerian Music today is globally-recognised with fans across Europe, America and the likes and our artiste touring these countries back-to-back on big and intimate stages. We can do this at home too. Some fans have never seen these artists before except on Instagram, TV or shows in Lagos. This is why the Sing Along concert is here, to change that, a platform that brings the artists and fans together regardless of their location.”

Despite the successful turn-out at the tour, insecurity remains a major concern with spreading the concert fever across other cities in Nigeria. Still, Bakare is optimistic about expanding the reach of the concert.



“Since we started touring with Brymo, we have received a lot of messages from fans across the country asking when we are coming to their city. We’ve received messages from Kano, Jos, Ilorin and the likes. Moving forward, we hope to work and partner with the state government’s ministry of culture and tourism of the states we plan to tour to make things easier for us especially with regards to security.”



With the hope of creating an experience that will serve as a springboard into bigger stages and greater opportunities for young artistes, the tour is here to stay. The Sing Along concert is supported by Orijin, showing up with its full range of products namely Orijin Classic, Orijin Bitters, Orijin Tigernut & Ginger, and Orijin Herbal Gin.

Speaking on how the Orijin resonates with the Sing Along concert, the Assistant Brand Manager, Mainstream Spirits & RTS, Guinness Nigeria, Roland Akpe, remarked that the brand is a blend of African herbs and fruits, hence, it’s support for authentic projects.

“Orijin is proud to be part of this music movement that promotes orijinal African music. There is a huge economic potential in African music today and the global popularity of our music is rooted in innovation- streaming, online sales and broadcast. In the same vein, Orijin being an innovative brand, seeks to celebrate those who are true to their roots, yet remain innovative in driving their craft notches higher from time to time.

“We are confident that this Sing Along platform will help to bridge the gap between artists and their fans nationwide and make them appreciate authenticity,” he said.