Another Chieftaincy Title for Babajide Agunbiade

There is a type of glory that one can obtain outside one’s home and there is a type of glory that only one’s roots can supply. For the former, a bit of work here and a bit of stress there and the glory will come. But for the latter, much sweat and consideration are warranted. For Babajide Agunbiade, the distinguished industrialist and man of the people, homeward acclaim has procured him many blessings and glories, including the title of Atobaase of Yorubaland. But another title has been added and this one is about as prestigious as the first.

Agunbiade has once again earned the praises of his people in the form of an exalted chieftaincy title: the Asiwaju of Fiditi. The title was delivered to Agunbiade by none other than the traditional ruler of Agunbiade’s hometown, Fiditi, Oba Sakiru Oyelere, the OniFiditi of Fiditi. As the Asiwaju of Fiditi, Agunbiade now bears the enviable status of being a frontline leader, one with the delegated power and authority to represent his people outside the boundaries of the kingdom and lead them on to greater things.

Without question, Agunbiade’s new title is just as well-respected as the first, that of the Atoobase of Yorubaland. Both titles say something about Agunbiade’s love for his people, his hometown, and his roots. Even though the industrialist and super creative businessman has made much fortune outside the shores of Nigeria, and indeed, Africa, he has never hesitated to go back home. It is with his people that he finds the most comfort and delight, and it is his people that appreciate him the most.