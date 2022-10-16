Abdulkabir Aliu’s Rising Profile

It has been a while since Abdulkabir Aliu, Group Chief Executive Officer, Matrix Group, made a strong move in the business and entrepreneurial circles. This could probably have made many associates of the high-flying industrialist begin to assume that he is taking a break from oil investments and asset procurement.

But far from that, Aliu is never a slouch that droops away from his responsibilities as an entrepreneur. Aliu is a determined personality, who is always strategizing to excel and exceed his peers from across the globe.

To give vent to this, Aliu is leading the Matrix Group to partner with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, CWEIC, to create a sustainable niche market for crude and guarantee a steady crude supply just like other international oil trading companies.

It was gathered that Aliu and the Council entered into the partnership after having satisfied the requirements they set for themselves.

CWEIC is a non-profit organisation with a vast web of connections. It has more than 50 Commonwealth member nations as partners and doubles that number of innovative businesses with which it runs a joint global venture.

By every indication, Aliu and his Matrix Group will have a stronger base from which to run their business operations, which is the same as saying that Matrix Group has levelled up and is no longer in the same league as its peers.

The Matrix Group was incorporated on November 25, 2004, as an indigenous integrated oil marketing and trading company in Nigeria. It had begun to pursue this strategy in 2019 by participating in Project Eagle, which was concluded in July 2020.

The Group had invested equity in order to have 15,000 barrels of crude oil per day for 5 years.

In July 2020, Matrix, in conjunction with VITOL, successfully secured a five-year-term contract as an Off-Taker lender with NNP, which granted the company access to 30,000bpd, thus allowing Matrix as an indigenous African trader to further expand its space and play in a space hitherto dominated by international traders.