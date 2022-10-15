Visual Impaired Persons Canvass Access to Education, Conducive Environment

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Nigeria Association of the Blind (NAB), Edo State, has charged governments at all levels to make education free for all persons living with disabilities and create a conducive environment that will enable them pursue their legitimate business without fear and trepidation.

NAB, the umbrella organisation of the blind and partially sighted people, also commended Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki for his magnanimity to all persons living with disabilities in the state, especially those living with visual impairment, but want him to do more.

The Chairman of Edo NAB, Evangelist Lucky Imafidon made this call after a road walk to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council to mark the 2022 National White Cane Awareness Day.

Since 1964, it has been a tradition among the blind and partially sighted people to hold the National White Cane Awareness Day on October 15 annually to commemorate those living with visual impairment.

The date is devoted to celebrating the achievements of people who are blind or visually impaired and the important symbol of blindness and tool of independence, the white cane.

Speaking after the road walk Saturday, Imafidon, the chairman of Edo NAB, challenged the state government “to assent to the Disability Rights Bill that has been passed by the State House of Assembly.

“We want to use this opportunity to thank Governor Obaseki. We want to tell him to do more for us, especially in the area of education. We need a bursary for people living with visual impairment.”

“The relevant authorities should provide free education for all our members from primary to university level and also the Disability Rights Bill should be passed so that it can become a law that will protect our interest and welfare. We want a Disabilities Commission to be created that will take care of our needs.”

Also speaking after the road walk, another visually impaired person, Mr. David Iwuala noted that the association “is pleading with the government to create an environment that can help them live with minimal assistance.

“The White Cane is significant because it shows that the person holding the White Cane has visual impairment. We therefore plead with Nigerians to always assist those with visual impairment.

“We want drivers and other road users to always assist people with visual impairment anywhere on the roads. In Edo State, it has become increasingly dangerous to move around. That is why we came up with “Safety in an Unsafe Environment.”

“It is a call to action on those saddled with the responsibility to make laws or policies to do so with the aim of assisting people with visual impairment,” Iwuala challenged Nigerians to be of assistance to all the blind and partially sighted people in Edo State and beyond.