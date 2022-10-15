Pernod Ricard Partners ‘Let’s Do it Nigeria’ to Mark World Clean-up Day

Pernod Ricard Nigeria, a subsidiary of world’s second highest producer of spirits and wines, has partnered ‘Let’s Do It Nigeria’, the franchise holder of World Cleanup Day in Nigeria, to organise cleanup exercises in more than 300 locations across Nigeria-to clear more than 10,000 tons of waste.

The clean-up exercise, which took place on September 17, 2022, was aimed at marking World Clean-up Day, which was simultaneously observed in about 164 countries around the world.

The day is an annual global social action programme that unites millions of volunteers, governments, and organisations worldwide to tackle the global waste problem with the aim of building a sustainable world.

Commenting on the exercise, the Sustainability and Responsibility Manager for Pernod Ricard Nigeria and Western Africa, Eunice Osei-Tutu, said her outfit was very excited to join in the World Cleanup Day exercise which corresponds with the Circular Making Pillar of Pernod Ricard’s Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap which supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDG) 12, Responsible Consumption and Production and 14, and Life Below Water.

She said: “It is a very fulfilling moment for us at Pernod Ricard, as we join the world to preserve our natural environment and minimise waste. At Pernod Ricard, we always look for opportunities to advance sustainable actions that preserve the environment.

“Every step of operation at Pernod Ricard has been laced with processes that optimise and help preserve natural resources. For example, we have banned all promotional items made from single-use plastic since 2021, and are working to ensure that 100 percent of our packaging will be recyclable, reusable, compostable, or bio-based by 2025. We also adopt eco-design principles to reduce impact for all new product development.”

On his part, the Country Leader of ‘Let’s Do It Nigeria’, Mr. Olumide Coker, thanked all Nigerians who participated in the cleanup exercise, and encouraged them to do well for the earth by ensuring that they imbibe the 5 Rs of circular economy to save the world.

The 5Rs, he said included: “Rethink–be conscious of the environment before purchasing any product; Refuse–refuse materials that are not biodegradable and those you don’t need; Reduce–only buy things that are needed; Reuse-packaging, plastic, aluminum, among others when you can; and Recycle-recycle materials and prioritise buying things that are made from recyclable materials or recyclable.”

Earlier, Founder/Executive Chairman of ‘Let’s Do It Nigeria’ Mr. Seun Osikalu, appreciated the support received from partners, Pernod Ricard, Royal HaskoningDHV, and The Netherland consulate, for this year’s event.

Osikalu further encouraged other corporate organisations with the interest to save the earth and preserve it for future generations to partner ‘Let’s Do It Nigeria’ in order to reach and engage 5 percent of Nigeria’s population for the next World Cleanup Day event in September 2023.