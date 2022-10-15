Overall Winner to Emerge as 27th BCGS Ladies Open Championship Ends Today

The overall winner in the ladies category will emerge today as the 27th Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS) Ladies Open Championship ends at the BCGS golf course, Benin City, Edo State.

The four-day golf tourney which attracted over 150 golfers teed-off on Wednesday, October 12, with caddies and eaglets event while Thursday was arrival and registration of golfers. BCGS ladies hcp 29-36, veterans, men’s and guest men hcp 19-28 had their matches as well as cocktail later in the evening.

Yesterday was the colourful ceremonial tee-off performed by Captain of the Ladies Division, Dr. Isoken Osagiede, wife of Edo State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Maryam Shaibu; LGAN Southern Zone National Vice President, Sandra Emina, current and past Lady Captains and host of others.

After then ladies hcp 0-28 day one play and men’s hcp 0-18 played at the golf course while ladies that made the cut yesterday will feature in day two play holding today to determine the overall winner just as presentation of prizes and dinner party will hold later in the evening. Guests are expected to depart tomorrow.

However, guests have praised the Lady Captain and her team for the hitch-free championship and for exhibiting the quality that the BCGS is known for, as home of hospitality for golfers in Nigeria.

In the same vein, they hailed the BCGS Captain, Ikponmwosa Osayande led executive for the innovation currently going on across the club, noting that BCGS facility was of international standard ready to host an international event in due season.

Meanwhile, various trophies and prizes will be presented to winners in different categories as well as individual awards such as men’s and ladies nearest the pin, longest drive and many others.