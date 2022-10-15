NGO Stresses Partnership to Bridge Skills Gap among Youths

A non-governmental organisation, Regalo Hope Foundation has underscored the importance of partnerships to address the challenge of skills gap among Nigerian youths.

The organisation which identified skill gap as a trigger for unemployment, urged government to explore partnership with NGOs and stakeholders to address the menace.

Founder of the NGO, Mrs Chinenye Onuorah while addressing the youths at a forum in Lagos, noted that partnership was necessary to aid in designing and implementing high-impact policies and initiatives needed to build the capacity of youths.

She maintained skillful youth population remained Nigeria’s biggest export to the world, stressing the need for partnerships and sufficient funding to enable youths development.

She further lamented inadequate funding of the education sector as well as the dilapidated state of several educational facilities including computer and science laboratories in secondary and tertiary institutions across the country.

She stated that the glaring socio-economic challenges in the country inspired her to set up a foundation which was committed to education growth as well as children, youths and education development.

She said, “The foundation has trained more than 3,500 youths in web development and graphics design, 1,375 students in data analytics and granted back-to-school scholarships to more than 600 out-of-school children across the country. Furthermore, Regalo has delivered free practical training to 5,200 youths and women in bag, shoe and soap making. We have also offered training on health, wellness and first aid care, amongst others.”

Onuorah further expressed readiness to partner with stakeholders and government to be able to reach a larger youth population and empower then with relevant skills.

She added that skills were relevant for rapid innovation, creativity and financial prosperity amongst youths.