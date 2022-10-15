Music Therapeutic to Me – Lucid

Fast rising Nigerian musician Victor Barnabas Nanribetmun better known as Lucid has opened up on his journey into the fiercely competitive Nigerian music industry.

The Plateau State indigene who was born and brought up in Abuja, said he realized he can sing since age 11, “I knew I could sing ordinarily since I was 11 years old, but I realized I could actually sing and write songs when I was 16 years old In secondary school. My style of music is Afrobeats, but I’ll describe it as Free, Lucid, Genuine, and dynamic. Music means everything to me. It’s who I am and I don’t think I can live without music. It’s therapeutic to me, I get to pass messages freely through music. It’s basically who I am.”

Signed into O’ Records family, Lucid who derives pleasure and fulfillment in music shares his journey into the label which is also known as Oladips records.

Hear him: “In August 2021, I came across a talent hunt on instagram that was hosted by a record label called O records (Oladips records). I followed the steps provided by the company in order to be shortlisted to perform live at Oriental hotel Lagos in October. I was a part of those shortlisted of 20 contestants. In October 28 2021, the 20 shortlisted contestants performed in front of experienced and musically oriented judges. At the end of the live competition and performance I came first and won the talent hunt competition.”

Wondering the special traits that made Lucid win the fierce competition that earned him a mouth watering record label deal.

He said, “They appreciated me and my sound and that meant a lot to me. The CEO of O Records inspires me a lot to become better and to know that I can be whatever I want to be if I work towards it. The way he cares about his family and the fact that he’s a goal getter too. That inspires me a lot. And I’ve always wanted to work with people who have great goals and mindsets. It’s been an amazing journey with the record label, there’s always good energy. I’m being allowed to build myself and make music the way I want to. And the love had been real since day one. It’s lovely being with O records. I see everyone here as family. We’re one big family.”