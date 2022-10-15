  • Saturday, 15th October, 2022

Man-of-the-Match Performance against Man Utd Delights Uzoho

Sport | 5 hours ago

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho was all smiles after he made 12 saves in Omonia Nicosia’s tough 1-0 loss at Manchester United.

Uzoho was handed a starting shirt in Omonia’s game against his boyhood-fan club Manchester United. And he proved that the decision from his boss Neil Lennon was the right one.

Uzoho was the man of the match after making 12 saves on the night. However, Scott McTominay broke Omonia hearts with a goal in stoppage time to give Manchester United the win.

Speaking after the game, Uzoho, who is a Manchester United fan shared his disappointment with the result, but he was happy with his performance.

“I am not disappointed with the result because we had a great game, but we would have preferred to get at least a point,” Uzoho said as per BT Sports.

“But I’m happy, it’s not an easy Stadium to play in with these big players.”

Playing at Manchester United is a dream come through for me. I have dreamed to play here for a long time. So when I saw the draw, and I figured that we would be playing at Old Trafford, I wanted to play and I prayed to God to get an opportunity. I got it, and I’m happy I played here.

” I think this is one of the best performances of my career. I am proud of myself and my teammates because it was not a one-man job. We worked hard on the field.’

