Makume: Why Lawson’s Scotch Whisky is Being Unveiled

MEDIA and MARKETING

Lerato Makume is the Customer Marketing Manager, Bacardi-Martini Nigeria. He talks to Olaoluwakitan Babatunde on why Bacardi-Martini decided to formally unveil William Lawson’s Scotch Whisky to Nigerians

William Lawson’s Scotch whisky brand has been in the Nigerian market for a while. Why have you chosen to unveil it now?

Yes, our product has been in Nigeria for about six years now. But this is not just about a product unveiling but bringing the William Lawson’s unconventional brand experience to consumers in Nigeria for the first time. We want to immerse consumers in the brand world and bring it to life in a bold and bigger way, so Nigerians truly understand what it means to enjoy a WL drink and be a Highlandah.

You are using The Naija Highlandah Challenge as the primary vehicle for the unveiling; kindly break down its mechanics. What is in it for participants?

It is a competition for bold and daring Nigerians, challenging them to show their grit for a chance to be crowned Nigeria’s first Highlandah. With this challenge, we are looking for the boldest, most rugged, unconventional man or woman to be the face of William Lawson’s. The challenge embodies our key brand attributes, namely, bold, unconventional, and good humour. So, to become the Naija Highlandah, the winner must possess these attributes; he or she must be someone who lives by his or her own rules.

The competition is scheduled to run from 6th October to 12th November, 2022 and will be carried out in two main phases. The first phase will focus on recruiting the participants and having them take part in the challenges. The competition is open to all individuals aged 18 years and above who dares to take up the challenge.

To enter, interested participants must register via our microsite or scan the QR code on any of the campaign communication assets in various retail outlets. They will then receive an invitation to participate in challenges staged at our various partner outlets, including bars and lounges. There they will be pitted against each other to prove their Highlandah attitude. From these challenges, we will select the Top 10 contestants for the semi-final phase where they will compete at the grand finale event to be held on November 12, with one winner emerging as the Naija Highlandah 2022.

In terms of reward, the triumphant Naija Highlandah will go home with N2 million cash and a trip to Scotland, the home of William Lawson’s whisky.

Are there connections or similarities between Nigerians and the Highlandah brand?

A lot, I must say. Nigerians are some of the most humorous, bold, daring and unconventional people and we all know of the much talked about never-say-die Nigerian spirit. Today, in the entire continent of Africa, Nigeria has arguably the highest number of comedians. Nigerians are a very unique and special people; they do their things differently and in a very unique way. As such, it is no surprise that their music and artists are making waves internationally.

These are qualities that are synonymous with our brand attributes. Like Nigerians, William Lawson’s is known for defying the norm and being brazenly different. In fact, I believe that Nigeria is full of Highlandahs, but for our challenge, only one person will have the guts to be the William Lawson’s Highlandah. So, I challenge everyone to participate if they dare – we look forward to bumping fists with Nigeria’s #1 Highlandah.

That was quite a spectacle earlier in the day; the power bike riders and the touching gesture of paying BRT fares of some commuters; why did you do that?

It is the Highlandah way. We do things differently. We are unconventional. We are bold, we are good natured, and we had to find a very unique way of appreciating Nigerians.

Talk to us about some of the challenges and why people should participate.

Some of the challenges the Highlandahs will have to go through include Spin the Bottle, Wrong Answer Only, Balloon Games, Planking, Walk-A-Plank, and Pull No Spill, among others. Worthy of note is that each of the games has been selected and designed with our key attributes in mind. For instance, while some of the challenges like Spin The Bottle, Wrong Answer Only, Animal Imitation, and Alphabets are good humoured, Planking, and Walk-A-Plank where contestants must put on heels and walk on a plank from one side of the bar to the other, are bold challenges. The Kaku Meter and Pull No Spill represent the unconventional challenges, and we invite everyone to participate if they dare. Only the most daring and unconventional participants will get past these challenges, and there is an amazing prize to be won – N2 million cash and a trip to Scotland.

Kilts are part of the dress culture in Scotland, it’s not in Nigeria, so it was interesting seeing people parading them on the streets of Lagos. Do you think Nigerian men will buy into the idea of wearing kilts or skirts as your campaign progresses?

William Lawson’s is not really trying to impose the kilt, or any dress on Nigerians. This is just about reflecting the attributes of William Lawson’s brand – being bold and unconventional, living by your own rules, and not caring what anyone thinks of the way you dress – and it’s not a skirt, it’s a kilt! Made to be worn by the most daring and bold man or woman.

Is the brand working with entertainers on this campaign?

William Lawson’s is a fun brand, and we always identify with the passions of our customers. So, yes, there will be lots of music and entertainment throughout the campaign at all the outlets, as well as the grand finale event. In fact, for the grand finale, we will have some of the best Nigerian artists performing. It is going to be wild!

What were the factors you considered before launching William Lawson’s in Nigeria?

As you know, Nigerians really know their whisky, and it’s not surprising that William Lawson’s is doing quite well in the market. It’s all in the taste, the flavour. William Lawson’s is a classic blended Scotch whisky with a sweet, medium-bodied flavour. Made with a high malt content, the blend was first produced by William Lawson himself in 1849. According to data from the IWSR on whisky in Nigeria, William Lawson’s is the leading entry whisky in the country at the moment.

What’s the brand’s relationship with trade partners, lounges and other players in the value chain?

We have an excellent relationship with all our trade partners, including bars, lounges, and other key outlets around the country, and we are committed to these relationships. They are key to our success. From our partners’ perspective, it is not only about bringing an internationally acclaimed whisky brand to Nigeria but creating a unique and unconventional experience for our consumers in Nigeria.

If you were to do a critical appraisal, where does William Lawson’s stand presently in the Nigerian market?

At William Lawson’s, we don’t really believe in comparing ourselves with others. We are different, we are bold, and we are daring. We are a disruptive brand. Ours is a unique product like no other, steeped in tradition. William Lawson’s is a classic blended Scotch whisky with a sweet, medium-bodied flavour, made with a high malt content, a special blend that was first produced by William Lawson himself in 1849.

Adulteration or fakery is an issue with some brands in Nigeria; how are you ensuring that doesn’t happen with Willian Lawson’s?

Product adulteration is not only a crime but has serious health implications for consumers. To guard against this, all William Lawson’s bottles are fitted with an anticounterfeit stopper or closure on the cap to prevent anyone from refilling the bottle with fake liquid. Additionally, we ensure that all William Lawson’s are distributed through authorized partners/distributors only, so we can trace where each bottle has come from.