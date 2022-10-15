Leaders Charged on Skills Dev’t at Confab

Leaders across the various sectors of the economy have been charged on skills and capacity building at the just concluded Word Conference that held in Lagos.

The conference themed, “Take the Lead” had players from the market place and ministries empowered with relevant skills needed for growth and sustainability.

The four -day event had speakers from different fields engaged audience in thought provoking sessions, while sharing their personal leadership experience.

According to the host and the Metropolitan of House On The Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the conference aims to equip aspiring leaders with the knowledge and skills they need to deal with leadership and its related provocations.

He said, “The Word Conference is one of the highlights of the year for us, and this year is especially more critical for so many reasons because it doesn’t just come at a pivotal time history, but at a time when the very lessons of effective and discerning leadership are very much in demand.”

While addressing the audience, one of the speakers and Founder, CEO, and Senior Pastor of The Lighthouse Church and Ministries, Pastor Keion Henderson advised on the need to remain secret about one’s strength.

He said, “If you’re going to take the lead, keep your strength a secret because some people benefit off your weakness. You must be a secret keeper when it comes to your strength as the leader”.

Also speaking, Founder and President of the International Christ Ambassadors Network iCAN, Bishop Wayne Malcolm urged the attendees to learn to maximise the power in words.” There is a word planted in you to take over. The only people God plants in the kingdom are those who understand the word, take it seriously, and prioritise it”, he said.

Adefarasin also led sessions across the 4 days, sharing the importance of a positive mindset to the growth of a leader.

Participants at the event also applauded the host for his exemplary contributions and support to the development of youths, aspiring leaders and nation building.