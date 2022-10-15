Its Salah against Haaland as Madrid Welcomes Barca in a Crucial El Clasico

The English Premier League and El Clasico supporters have been thrilled with wonder goals, dribbling, unbelievable passes, and surprise comebacks in what has been an exciting season so far for coaches and players.

The weekend’s Premier League action will include one of the most anticipated games of the 2022-2023 season between two rivalries on Sunday, October 16 at 4:30 PM WAT, on SuperSport Channel 203. Liverpool will face Manchester City in a highly anticipated match at Anfield. Liverpool may have returned to winning ways with a 7-1 victory against Ranchers in the Champions League on October 12, after losing to Arsenal 3-2 the week before. Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s sides have dominated English football for the past five years, and another thrilling game is expected when the two managers meet on Sunday.

“We have four days to prepare for Anfield. It won’t be any surprise to tell you how fascinating, difficult and competitive that will be. The biggest test, I would say, we can face in England is going to happen next Sunday”, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said.

This breath-taking encounter, which will be aired live on DStv SuperSport Channel 203, could prove to be one of the most explosive encounters of the season and it is sure to generate plenty of interest among fans around the world.

Liverpool, who currently sit in 10th place in the table, will be hoping for a much-needed win. They have only won two games this season, which is their worst start to a season in the last ten years. Manchester City, with 13 points ahead of Liverpool, has been ruthless with goals.

Goal talisman Haaland has already notched 20 goals for Manchester City (15 of those coming in the Premier League), blowing away the other contenders for the individual scoring prize. Harry Kane’s eight league goals trail Haaland by seven, yet that would normally be an excellent figure with nine matches played. As long as Haaland keeps being fed in dangerous areas, Manchester City will remain overwhelming title favourites.

Following this, Real Madrid also welcomes Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in the first El Clasico game of the La Liga 2022-23 season on Sunday, October 16. It promises to be a fascinating El Clasico, so fans will want to tune in to DStv for this high-voltage contest in the top flight of Spanish football that never disappoints, as the tie between the archrivals takes centre stage.

The El Clasico of the 2021-22 season saw Real Madrid prevailing over Barca 2-1 at Camp Nou. “We think of Real Madrid in Sunday’s El Clasico. It’ll not be easy to win, but we must think of the championship where we want to continue to be first in the standings,” said Barcelona’s coach, Xavi.

The El Clasico rivalry is more than just a football game, it is a cultural phenomenon that unites fans across the globe. It is known as one of the most iconic and passionate rivalries in the world of sports as both Spanish leading football clubs face off against each other.

It will be a Super Sunday with the first El Clasico of the 2022-23 La Liga season at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, October 16 at 3:15 pm WAT, which will be streamed live on DSTV SuperSport Channel 204, so make sure you tune in to watch the action unfold!