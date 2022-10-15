Future Leadership Conference and Awards to Hold October 28

Organisers of the ‘Future Leadership Conference and Awards, Second Chance Care Foundation, a non-governmental organization based in Lagos, has revealed plans to hold the 7th edition of the conference and awards on October 28, 2022, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event has previously featured speakers like Austin Izagbo, Toyosi Akerele, Ubong King, Linus Okorie, Abimbola Adebakin, Goriola Erogbogbo, Charles’s Tudor, Uyime Ivy-King, and Daysman Oyakhilomen among others would be featuring seasoned speakers and industry leaders across the globe, including Ace Comedian, Ali Baba, among other.

Other speakers expected at the event includes; Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Sola Oyegbade, and Engr. Pacqueens Irabor, Mrs Abimbola Adebakin, Mr Goriola Erogbogbo, Johnson Abbaly, Dr Lucy Surhyel Newman, HRM Chief Francis Kelechi Nwaneri, and Jamie Pajoel.

Speaking at a press conference organised recent to officially announce the event, the Founder and CEO of the foundation, Mr Mark Idiahi, said true Leadership is the passion to develop people and ideas.

According to him, “Leadership in its simplest form is the act of leading people from a certain point to another. It is a process of influencing their vision, drive and ambition. It also entails helping them possess a better perspective they have of themselves. People will be inspired, motivated and challenged in the face of great leadership.

“I am very excited about the 7th edition of the Future Leadership Conference which is very much around the corner. This year, we are redefining Leadership and its role in the economy. Africa has been regarded often as the dark continent of the world, the continent that swallows its own. Africa, most especially Nigeria, has become a land that cannot export goods but rather exports her brains and brilliant minds.

“To put things in perspective, over 33,000 Doctors and Medical Consultants left the shores of Nigeria for greener pastures in 2021.”

He noted that the situation had informed the Second Chance Care Foundation’s plan to unveil a Pan-African magazine with a major focus on changing this age-long narrative, as it was high time “we redefined leadership. It is not, as usual, anymore. Leadership now has to be about people.”