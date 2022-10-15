FG Given 14 Days to Release NDDC Forensic Audit Report

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



A Non Governmental Organisation, Niger Delta Anti-Corruption Network, has urged the federal government to make public the forensic audit report of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group, a coalition of 26 Nigerian-based Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organisations, stressed that it is imperative for the government to make public the NDDC Audit Report to enable Nigerians know how public funds are spent over the years by the agency.

The anti-corruption group who made the demand yesterday, during a meeting with journalists and some stakeholders in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, gave the government 14 days ultimatum to release the report or face legal action.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Arochukwu Ogbonna who spoke on behalf of the group, revealed that the coalition had in the past one year advocated for the NDDC Forensic Audit Report to be made public, adding that they have written to relevant government agencies and departments.

The group stated: “You will recall that due to the perceived corruption, ineptitude, failure and inability of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to deliver on its core mandate of developing the Niger Delta region the government instituted the financial audit of the agency to ascertain how the huge financial resources committed by successive Nigerian governments to the agency have been utilised.

“It was in the media and widely circulated across the country that over 13,000 projects were abandoned by the agency. It is even alleged that contractors of many of these abandoned projects have received full payments. Further disturbing media report reveals that abandoned projects from Niger Delta Development Commission in the region worth over N6 trillion.

“Worried by these developments, many of which emanated from the report of the audit of the agency, the Niger Delta Anti-Corruption Coalition had expected that the government would make public the outcome of this all important audit report. To bring to the knowledge of the Nigeria public, the companies and contractors responsible for such a huge scam of state resources in line with the government anti-corruption policy and relevant federal laws.

“Surprisingly, the government appears reluctant to comply with this demand which is legitimate under our laws particularly the Freedom of Information Act 2011. It will interest you to note, that on September 13, 2022, the coalition wrote to the Attorney General of the Federation a letter demanding that he produces and releases to the Nigeria public the Forensic Audit Report of the NDDC, the said letter was duly received at the office of the Attorney of the Federation in September, 2022.

“Again, on October 4, 2022, the coalition issued a Freedom of Information request in line with Section 1 (1) of the Freedom of Information Act 2011 to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, the letter was duly received on the said 4th of October, 2022.

“Also on October 12, 2022, a freedom of information request was also sent to the office of the Honourable Minister for Niger Delta Affairs demanding and requesting that the Niger Forensic Audit Report be made public.

“As a responsible anti-corruption coalition committed to the rule of law, democracy, probity and accountability in government we have resolved that it is imperative for the government to make public the NDDC Audit Report to enable Nigerians know how public funds are spent over the years by the agency but more to justify the public funds spent on the Forensic Audit Report.

“Consequently, for the coalition to drive home its demand on behalf of the Nigerian people and itself and to deepen the anti-corruption policy of this government hereby give the relevant government agencies, officials and

departments particularly the Ministry and Minister of Justice and the Niger Delta Ministry and Minister 14 days to release the said report and make same

public.”

The coalition threatened that at the expiration of the said period, it will have no other option than to seek a legal redress compelling the said agencies to respond to its request and demand as stipulated in our laws particularly the Freedom of Information Act 2011.