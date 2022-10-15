FG, Delta, Stakeholders Launch National Self-care Guidelines for Reproductive Health

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



In order to ensure an effective and nationwide dissemination of the national guidelines on Self-Care Interventions for Sexual, Reproductive and Maternal Health, a high level meeting of stakeholders was yesterday held in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The meeting, which drew participants from relevant international, national and sub-national levels, was organised by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Delta State Government and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, said that the state government warmly embraced the initiative of the federal government in line with the guidelines designed by the WHO, adding that the national guidelines will greatly enhance the process and targets of the Universal Health Coverage in Delta and other states of the federation.

He noted that the meeting would “provide important deliberations and further support on the actualisation of the Delta State Government’s commitment to improve the Health and well-being of all Deltans” through the promotion of a healthy lifestyle and Universal Health Coverage.

Ononye said, “Today also happens to be the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl Child, this year’s theme is ‘Our Time Is Now – Our Rights, Our Future’, seeks more attention to the fact that investments in Girls Right including Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights still remains limited and now more than ever as stakeholders and policy makers we need to make more targeted investments with regards to supporting and empowering the girl-child,”, he stated.

The commissioner noted that Delta does not shirk its responsibility in healthcare delivery and ancillary areas, noting that the Okowa administration has demonstrated its outstanding commitment in the sector with the health insurance programme as well as maternal healthcare and schemes for the more vulnerable segment of the population.

While declaring the meeting open and launching of the national Self-Care Guidelines, Ononye said, “Self-care is the ability of individuals, families and communities to promote health, prevent disease, maintain health and cope with illnesses and disability with or without the support of a healthcare provider.

“The national guidelines on self-care interventions will provide direction on the integration of these self-care interventions for Sexual Reproductive and Maternal Health into the Nigerian health system and its implementation in an enabling environment in line with WHO’s Consolidated Guidelines on same.

“Although provision of Health Services and Commodities in Delta State has steadily improved over the past few years, we are still saddled with an unbearable burden of Low Contraceptive use and High Maternal Mortality Rates (MMR). This is coupled with issues such as low levels of health literacy, poor sanitation, poor access to health care facilities and in some cases lifesaving interventions as well as inadequate attention to key social determinants of health, therefore these guidelines are a welcome development and we hope will bridge the gap between the Healthcare Service Delivery Points and marginalised communities.

“The purpose of this multi-stakeholder coordination platform therefore, is to harness the strength of diverse stakeholders and to leverage resources for the maximisation of outcomes and attainment of a shared vision for Deltans and Nigerians, particularly women, children, adolescents and the elderly.

“It is unacceptable that our women, children and the aged are dying needlessly from preventable causes.

“These Self-Care Guidelines will empower individuals to take timely action in disease prevention, improving their health and well-being as well as taking measures that ensure a healthy society; thus becoming a formidable contributor to improving the health and well-being of the Nigerian populace.

“To achieve a successful roll-out of the strategic policy documents, it is important to secure the buy-in of all key stakeholders including the ministries, and agencies at all levels in the state, development partners, civil society organisations, traditional and religious leaders, the media, professional bodies, private sector, non-governmental organisations, philanthropists and community and faith-based organisations here present.

“Let me emphasise the unequivocal commitment of His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa who has shown consistent support for Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) programmes in the state and to the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Against this background, and in recognition of Self-Care Interventions as an effective tool for individuals, and collective health actions aimed at preventing diseases, improving the health and well-being of the populace, therefore ensuring a healthy society for all; the Delta State Government is reaffirming its commitment to working alongside the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and relevant partners to ensure that there is adequate visibility of the guidelines and proper implementation throughout the state.

“May I use this opportunity to appreciate our partners, most especially the World Health Organisation, Society for Family Health, SOML PforR, ACCESS International, Clinton Health Access Initiative, John Snow Incorporated and all others not mentioned. Delta State Government looks forward to further collaboration and support from all of you.”

In his presentation, the Director of Family Planning Branch, Family Health Department, Federal Ministry of Health, Lawrence Anyanmuzi, stated that the objective of the high-level stakeholders meeting was for the standardisation of the self-care process and guidelines nationwide.

He disclosed that the national guidelines were an adaptation of the global guidelines of the WHO with modifications in line with the country health policies and programmes especially in the sexual reproductive and maternal health, tailored primarily towards the prevention of illness and certain health challenges.

He revealed that a whopping $35 million was today required to provide annual supply of family planning consumables, stressing the need for seeking alternatives to foreign funding sources as the experience of the COVID-19 has shown the depth of crisis a developing nation could be thrown which cessation of external funding created a gap in their healthcare programme implementation.

However, Anyanmuzi warned that the self-care initiative of the federal health ministry should not be mistaken for a call to quackery or permissive self-medication among Nigerians.

The self-care initiative would enable “people to determine their health status without necessarily going into a health facility,” he said.

According to him, Delta State is the 20th state to host the stakeholders meeting meant to get states of the federation to buy into the scheme which began in 2020 and was formally launched in March this year.

Welcoming the federal government team and other participants earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Jude Winful-Orieke, noted that the self-care approach was “important for safeguarding the health of the population” and engendering better community health.

He noted that the practice was not really new to the people but was being carefully packaged into a national standardized form, adding that Delta was appreciative of the gesture of the Federal Ministry of Health for the meeting.

Also speaking, the Director, Delta State Primary HealthCare Development Agency (DSPHCDA), Dr. Paul Yikore, described the prospect for domestication of the national guidelines for self-care or sexual reproductive and maternal health as a welcome development, urging the stakeholders to commit themselves to thorough dissemination of the guidelines in the communities across the 25 local government areas of the state.

While appealing to healthcare partners and donors to continue to support the state health sector despite the presently dwindling external funding, Yikore stressed the need for inward looking, adding that self-care remained a valuable aspect of personal well-being and community health as it spans physical exercises, a prevention me measures like vaccination, treatment of confirmed cases, monitoring of blood sugar and hypertension as well as rehabilitation and reintegration into the community.

Participants at the meeting included federal and state medical and health workers, community caregivers as well as representatives of civil society organisations, nurses and pharmaceutical personnel, Christian and Muslim associations, local and international healthcare donors and relevant state ministries. Goodwill messages from the Society for Family Health, Dr. Oluwaseun Adeleke, Pathfinder, Dr. Nuhu Yusuf, Marie Stopes and others were also delivered.