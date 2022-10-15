  • Sunday, 16th October, 2022

Enterprising Artiste OLISTAR To Drop New Single, Bando Baby

Life & Style | 2 days ago

Young and enterprising music artiste, OLISTAR is set to serenade music lovers with a new single titled, BANDO Baby

The single which is to further consolidate his versatility and impact in tbe Nigerian music industry.

The Afro Hip-hop single, BANDO Baby is set to be released on Friday, 21st of October, 2022 and will be available on major streaming platforms.

Speaking on the inspiration behind tbe anticipated song, he said, “Bando Baby is about my journey from the streets of onitsha to my journey to United Kingdom and the rest of the world. The song is a bold attempt to share my humble experience with my fans and music lovers”.

Olisa Franklin Emodi whose stage name is OLISTAR, was born into a family of 5 children and as the first son of Engr. George Emodi in Umuase village in Onitsha North Local Government in Anambra State Nigeria

He is inspired by artistes like Wizkid, Burna Boy and others

The song ‘Bando Baby’ is really a single for true Afro-Hip hop lovers.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.