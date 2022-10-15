Enterprising Artiste OLISTAR To Drop New Single, Bando Baby

Young and enterprising music artiste, OLISTAR is set to serenade music lovers with a new single titled, BANDO Baby

The single which is to further consolidate his versatility and impact in tbe Nigerian music industry.

The Afro Hip-hop single, BANDO Baby is set to be released on Friday, 21st of October, 2022 and will be available on major streaming platforms.

Speaking on the inspiration behind tbe anticipated song, he said, “Bando Baby is about my journey from the streets of onitsha to my journey to United Kingdom and the rest of the world. The song is a bold attempt to share my humble experience with my fans and music lovers”.

Olisa Franklin Emodi whose stage name is OLISTAR, was born into a family of 5 children and as the first son of Engr. George Emodi in Umuase village in Onitsha North Local Government in Anambra State Nigeria

He is inspired by artistes like Wizkid, Burna Boy and others

The song ‘Bando Baby’ is really a single for true Afro-Hip hop lovers.