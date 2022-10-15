Duktor Sett Shares ‘Doktor’s Appointment’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Emerging music producer, Ezeoke Saviour Eni professionally known as Duktor Sett has been making waves on the music scene and one factor that goes for him is that he actually does know his onions. After successfully producing songs for top rated artistes and releasing some singles, the multi-award-winning producer delivers a new album titled “Duktor’s Appointment”.

According to the prolific music producer and Afro R&B artiste, “it’s all about mending broken sounds and making sure that people connect to the right lyrics that will heal their soul best”.

The album’s Executive produced is multi-talented comedian and artiste, Bright Okpocha (Basketmouth), under the record label, Royal Wall Studios.

Duktor Sett‘s debut album is comprised of well-chosen songs, including the massive “Another Messiah,” written and performed by Duktor Sett and Paladin, and mixed and mastered by T.U.C.

Another standout track is “I Believe Me,” which was produced by Malvina, mixed and mastered by Duktor Sett and T.U.C. “Ori,” which tells the story of a man’s destiny and journey, is sure to be a fan favourite.

Duktor Sett means business with his first project, written and performed by Toliban, mixed by Duktor Sett. On the album, The Cavemen creatively performed ‘Duktor’ with additional vocals by Paladin.

The versatile Duktor Sett who won the Afro R&B Producer of the Year Award at the Beatz Awards in 2021, has successfully produced two albums for Basketmouth – ‘Yabasi and Horoscope’ and boasts of an array of singles to his record, featuring artistes like Teni, BNXN and the late Sound Sultan.