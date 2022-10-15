All-new Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric, Plugged-in Combispace

Bennett Oghifo

Twenty five years after ushering in the ludospace age with an unrivalled, practical design – including a sliding side door for the first time ever –, Renault Kangoo has stayed true to its genes, pioneering and plugged into its day.

Kangoo is also a success story: Renault has sold 4,4 million of them in 50 countries around the planet. It’s the best of both worlds: a car for families with an elegant design plus plenty of space inside, and a vehicle for professionals with a generously-sized boot and sturdy build.

After non-stop upgrading and trailblazing over the years, Renault Kangoo is now available in an E-Tech Electric version for the first time in its history.

ALL THE STRENGTHS AND FRESHNESS KANGOO HAS ALWAYS HAD, PLUS THE ELECTRIC POWERDRIVE

All-new Kangoo E-Tech Electric comes with all the practical features, safety and comfort equipment, as the combustion version:

A comfortable second row and more roominess than any other vehicle in its category: three proper places that comfortably seat three adults, and an air nozzle treating all passengers at the back to optimal comfort

More than 49 litres of storage space including the Easy Life drawer

An ample 850 litre boot, the best in its category, and the possibility of expanding it to 2,500 litres with the sliding second row bench (exclusively on All-new Kangoo E-Tech Electric)

Innovative roof bars, which you can adjust without using tools, so you never run out of space and can carry practically anything

14 driver assistance systems, including Level 2 automation, for added safety

Outside, Kangoo still has its horizontal ribbed bonnet and strikingly vertical front, with a grille housing the charging outlet behind the logo.

Like the combustion version, the inside includes the new dashboard (with a dark brushed wood finish in some versions). The cockpit is comfortable and the driver’s seat more ergonomic. The only change is the in dashboard, which displays the E-Tech information.

The new lithium-ion battery has 45 kWh of fully usable capacity, and comprises 8 standalone and easily repairable modules. All-new Kangoo E-Tech Electric can drive up to 285 km (WLTP cycle), which is plenty for most everyday requirements and shrinks cost of ownership and use to new lows.

The batteries come with an 8 year or 160,000 km warranty. Before that, Renault will replace them free of charge is their capacity drops under 70% of their nominal capacity (SoH).

All-new Kangoo E-Tech Electric comes with a 90 kW motor delivering 245 Nm of instantly available torque for smooth driving and peace of mind in any circumstances. An Eco mode limiting the vehicle’s maximum speed (110 km/h) and power (56 kW) optimises its range.

The driver can choose among three regenerative braking modes:

Sailing (B1 on the display): limited regeneration, for driving on motorways and expressways

Drive (B2): default regeneration for use in a variety of situations; the effect when you lift your foot off the accelerator is similar to that in a vehicle with a combustion engine

Brake (B3): maximum regeneration for use in traffic jams or on mountain roads

Truth be told, Kangoo E-Tech Electric is even slightly ahead of its combustion sibling.

The conventional hydraulic braking system comes with an ARBS (Adaptative Regenerative Brake System), which maximises energy regeneration.

The various combinations of traction and braking modes provide the driver with 6 options to optimise convenience and range according to how they use the vehicle and the driving conditions.

The information about the selected driving mode, electric power management and driver assistance systems is displayed on a 10 inch all-digital colour display that can be fully tailored (available as an option).

To provide the most range all year, All-new Kangoo E-Tech Electric has a dual-zone air conditioning system powered by a heat pump. The pump heats the air in winter and cools it in summer, using the same principle as reversible air conditioners. The heating system harvests calories outside and transfers them inside, whereas the cooling system removes calories from the passenger compartment and releases them outside it.

The heat pump’s efficiency is optimal between -15°C and +15°C. Besides first-class thermal comfort, it maintains the vehicle’s range – adding up to 30 km more WLTP range!

Lastly, All-new Kangoo E-Tech Electric can come with a heating windscreen, steering wheel and seats. These options provide even more comfort using only a marginal amount of power from the battery.

All-new Kangoo E-Tech Electric comes with a choice of 2 onboard battery charging systems:

An 11 kW 3-phase AC charger for household use

A 22 kW AC fast charger allowing you to go from 5% to 80% in 2h30 and an 80 kW DC charger allowing you to recover 170 km in about 30 minutes

This full choice of charging systems is designed to cover the needs of all All-new Kangoo E-Tech Electric users.

A storage box, foldable and very practical, receives the various cables (the mode 3 charging cable and the optional flexicharger allowing connection to a household or greenup socket) in the boot.

Plugged into an 11 kW public charging point, All-new Kangoo E-Tech Electric’s battery will top up from 15% to 80% in 2 hours 40 minutes; on a on a 7.4 kW wall box, it will do so from 15% to 100% in less than 6 hours.

Combined with the 22 kW charger, the battery has a liquid cooling system and a resistance heating system that keep the temperature at the right level to avoid affecting range and to shorten charging times.

Lastly, via the MyRenault smartphone app or Renault Easy Link multimedia system, All-new Kangoo E-Tech Electric comes with specific services including:

Scheduled battery charging and remote battery status monitoring

Scheduled passenger compartment pre-heating or pre-cooling

A charging point locator for your route

The destinations you can reach with the battery’s remaining charge

All-new Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric is available in three versions, built around customers’ precise wants and needs:

Authentic, with the essential equipment that authorities need or for customers who want a vehicle they can use at work and after work

Equilibre, for communities that want to offer an environmentally-friendly transport service that passengers find comfortable and saves money

Techno, for families or self-employed professionals who want all the comfort and safety they can get, plus the distinctive design

All-New Kangoo E-Tech will be revealed at Paris Motorshow on the 17th of October. Customers can place orders starting November, and deliveries will arrive at the early begin of 2023.

You may watch Renault press conference, on Monday the 17th of October at 08:45 am on https://events.renault.com/en/ .

MAUBEUGE, A CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE WITHIN ELECTRICITY

Renault’s plant in Maubeuge, northern France, has been manufacturing Kangoo vehicles for the world since 1997.

This plant, along with the ones in Douai and Ruitz, make up the new ElectriCity hub, Europe’s largest and most competitive electric vehicle production centre. Renault plans to build 480,000 EVs there by 2025.

To manufacture All-new Kangoo car and van versions, and vehicles for its partners Mercedes and Nissan, all the while ensuring production quality standards remain at the highest level, Renault has invested €450 million in this facility and set up a new battery assembly workshop in it.

All-new Kangoo E-Tech Electric’s motor and chargers are made at Renault’s plant in Cléon, Normandy.