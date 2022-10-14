WONDERLAND LAGOS 2022 Set to Rejig Holiday Experience

Yinka Olatunbosun

An adventurous Christmas awaits Lagosians and visitors as Balmoral Group and Octoplus Marketing Group in partnership with CEC unveils Wonderland Lagos 2022. Set to be the most extensive and exciting holiday experience, this multisensory event is set to hit Lagos in December 2022.

Wonderland Lagos, comprising four villages, is a replica of Christmas markets in Europe and other places abroad where fun seekers enjoy a family-friendly holiday experience. The bespoke villages include Qatar Live in Wonderland Lagos, Christmas in Wonderland, Wonder X and Wonderland Market all in one venue namely Eko Energy City, Victoria Island, Lagos.

At the unveiling/launch of Wonderland, which took place at Eko Energy City, Lagos, Co-founder Wonderland and CEO Balmoral Group, Ezekiel Adamu explained that Wonderland Lagos is out to be an enchanting experience for guests during the fun-filled festive season. He revealed that the four different villages otherwise known as ‘Four wonders’ would deliver its own unique experience to every cadre of guests as it cuts across the different age, gender, and social group.

“The different villages make a wholesome experience for every individual; from the kids to the teens, young adults and even our mummies and daddies, everyone is definitely catered for in Wonderland Lagos,” he said.

Also speaking at the launch event, Vinni, Co-founder Wonderland Lagos, expressed his excitement for the project as he noted that this is about to change the holiday experience in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to Vinni, Wonderland Lagos – the city that never sleeps – would open doors to guests on December 1st and run various activities across all four villages till January 2nd, 2023. “This is the biggest, never seen holiday experience coming to Lagos with this maiden edition and taking on Africa at large,” he added.

The event which saw the attendance of HNIs and celebrities amongst which is Chimwemwe Chalemera, Country Director, Department for International Trade, British High Commission Lagos who showed her support and that of the commission towards Wonderland Lagos 2022. “The project is a really exciting one, as a Department for International Trade, one of our focus is to increase trade and investment between the UK and Nigeria, and one of the sectors we are looking at is the creative sector and we have really done a lot in that sector,” she said.

In the spirit of giving a unique experience to its guests, Wonderland Lagos would be using its own currency- Flakes. Each flake, equivalent to the naira value, would be the currency for every activity/payment in Wonderland. Also, in contributing to the hospitality for visitors, particularly tourists and travellers from other states to the city, a tower of 110 fully furnished apartments of different specifications is ready and available.

Wonderland Lagos is brought together by Balmoral Group, Octoplus Marketing Group, in partnership with Creative Economic Catalysts (CEC), Magic Moments Entertainment and MTV Base and Nickelodeon. With Soundcity, TVC, Arise News, Max FM, Beat FM, Cool FM as official media partners and supported by Lagos State Government.