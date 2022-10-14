Siju Iluyomade Unveils Theme For Arise 2022 Programme, Highlights Series Of Events

Mary Nnah

The convener of Arise Walk for Life, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, has said the Arise 2022 programme borders on its transformational agenda and an ideology of passing on from generation to generation, especially in Nigeria, the essence of life which is good living.

Speaking at the press conference to herald this year’s Arise Walk themed “By Appointment”, with hashtagged, “Appointed To Live”, Iluyomade noted that Arise is particular about everyone, regardless of colour, tribe, and religion, while it is also after everyone being clothed, fed and equipped to earn.

She said; “We want to increase life expectancy and as such, golfing has been introduced to our activities. As researched, golfers enjoy the privilege of long years.”

Arise is interested in preventive health care, unlike the popular practice of being reactive rather than proactive. She noted that a nation will spend far less money if its people can prevent diseases and as simple as exercise; walking is, it provides a long list of benefits amongst which are reduction of High blood pressure and anxiety.

On the 14th of October, Arise will be having its football match at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium previously known as Onikan Stadium, and the event will be graced by notable Nigerian football legends like; Daniel Amokachi, Augustine Eguavoen, Samson SiaSia, Uche Okechukwu, Victor Ikpeba, Peter Rufai and sensational striker, Victor Osimhen,

luyomade also noted that Arise has enabled Skills Academy which exists to train women to be economically viable.

“It’s time for us to expound a vision. Arise is seen on the SDG goals; attacking poverty; and as the world is speaking sustainability, we shouldn’t go backward”, she said.

Arise has her fingerprints all over Nigeria and most especially in states like Abia, Owerri and nearly all of Lagos State’s Local Government Areas.

Iluyomade also noted that Arise foundation will continue to administer its vision, which is that everyone must prosper, everyone must be able to afford good education, access clean water and have food on their table.