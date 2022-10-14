Satchmo’s Jazz, Winehouse Celebrate Capt. Johnson

Vanessa Obioha

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Satchmo’s Live Events brand returned to the social scene with a memorable event to mark the 60th birthday of the ever-amiable and widely respected Captain Akinbowale Johnson.

The event spelt one thing for lovers of the live event brand: they are back in business. This was evident in its team of artists who serenaded the guests with beautiful jazz sounds while celebrating a great patron of the brand.

Led by Dolapo Babs Ajayi, a commercial lawyer and Jazz enthusiast, Satchmo’s succeeded in delivering an event worthy of its name – The 60th Affidavit – a testimony by deed of the long-standing friendship between the celebrant and the host.

The venue of the landmark event, Winehouse at Mekunwen Road, Ikoyi, one of the best-kept secrets of the Lagos social scene, was chosen for its exceptional ambience. This quiet corner of Ikoyi came alive from its exclusive and laid-back mode, changing into a warm space where good friends gathered to share great music from three musical artists; namely star guitarist Y Pick, O.B. Nelson and the Serenade Band, and the 360 Degrees Band.

Each of the artists brought unique contributions to the event with Y Pick providing Afro Jazz interpretations of Jazz, Afrobeat and R&B classics. O.B. Nelson played smooth Jazz standards at both the Winehouse bar and at the poolside, while the 360 Degrees Band had the role of ushering the guests with their beautiful sounds.

Some of the stalwarts of the Lagos social scene were there to grace the occasion. Olorogun Oscar Ibru and his wife Wanda, Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe and Chief Francis (CINO) Mbadiwe, Dr. Leke Oshuniyi, Mr. Ken Odogwu, Kule Oyesanya SAN, Tina Ijeoma, Brigadier Ayo Vaughn, Captain Sam Mokwenye, Ade Osoba and Chuka Agbu SAN, were just a few of the distinguished company seen having a brilliant time.

Given the long hiatus of the brand from the social scene, Ajayi explained that the COVID-19 pandemic halted its plans to hold large social gatherings or musical events. But as the country has found a unique balance for managing the virus with strict COVID protocols in place, “we have the impetus to take a more agile approach by creating niche events for between 150 to 300 people, while we continue to encourage Satchmo’s eclectic brand of Jazz, Neo-soul and Afrobeats music for the annual Satchmo’s Jazz festival. As it is, we are already laying the foundation for our 2023 events.”

Other well-known faces at the gathering were Miss Debra Waters, Mr. Soji Romeo, Ayo Olowookere, Mr. Kayode Ayeni (Millennium), Yinka Osobu, Bennie Obazee, Brothers Engr. Jide Cole and Engr. Kunle Cole, Farouq Oreagba, Carlos Menaise and Elie Nakhle who arrived only a little later but still in very good time.