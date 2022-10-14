ROYAL Electronics Celebrates 2022 Royal Week with Buy

ROYAL Electronics, a global brand and manufacturer of consumer electronics and home appliances, is celebrating its Royal week 2022 with lots of promo deals for its loyal and new customers from October 10th to 17th, 2022.

The Royal week 2022 will provide our customers and the general public the opportunity to buy any Royal product and get another 2 Royal products free at all leading electronic stores across the country.

Represented by the Company’s Head of Operations, Raja Rajesh, he said: Royal Week is designed not only to appreciate loyal customers across the country but also to draw attention to the quality of products by the company made available to Nigerians over the years.

It is also a week of celebration that highlights the importance of customer service and staff who serve and support daily to deliver exceptional service to consumers.

“Through this Royal week campaign, our customers will be best assured of our commitment to high-quality products and the efficient service that we offer them. We are proud of the quality of our product offerings, as the week offered us an opportunity to reward our growing number of customers; hopefully, we will sustain this campaign in the coming years,” he said,

According to him, some of the products include Smart Televisions, Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Freezers, Electrical kettles, Microwave Ovens, etc. Some of the deals include! Buy a Royal Side-by-Side Refrigerator and get a Water Dispenser and Electric Iron for FREE!!