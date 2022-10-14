Richard Nyong, Jack-Rich Get National Awards

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred various national honours on outstanding Nigerians for their resilience, achievements and significant contributions to the development of the nation. Among the notable recipients who were honoured at this ceremony was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lekki Gardens, Richard Nyong who was honoured as Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

The award is in recognition of his huge contribution in making housing more affordable to Nigerians and creating over 250,000 jobs both directly and indirectly for Nigerians across the nation.

Similarly, President of Belema Oil Producing, Mr. Tein T.S Jack-Rich, was honoured with the Commander of Order of the Niger C(ON). Jack-Rich has been described by Elin Group as a patriot with abiding commitment to national development goals and selfless service to humanity.

According statement signed by the Chief Executive of Elin Group, Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich, the impact of the awardee in his contributions to national economic development goals and aspirations as the first indigenous oil exploration and production company in Nigeria just as his various socio-economic intervention projects through the Belema Aid Foundation have impacted positively on many lives across the country.

“It is gratifying that his selfless service to the nation and humanity is recognized with this award, which indeed speaks to his vision, enterprise, leadership excellence and inspiration to good citizenship and patriotism,” the statement added.