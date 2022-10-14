Residence of FCT Received Free Eye Screening to Commemorate World Sight Day

Folalumi Alaran

Ahead of the 2022 World Sight Day, road workers in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have recieved free medical eye screening, to mark the occasion held every second Thursday in October annually.

The event held recently at Nyanya Motor Park and which also continued at the Jabi Motor Garage witnessed massive turnout by motorist/ transporters to ensure theirs and passengers safety while doing business.

Speaking during the event which was part of the activities to mark World Sight Day, representative of the National Eye Health Programme, NEHP, under the Ministry of Health, Dr Obi Chimezie stated that the activities which is happening all over the Federation was apt and important to especially motorist/ transporters so as to reduce road accidents and save lives.

Chimezie said that part of the intervention was the free cataract eye surgery going on at the Bwari General Hospital, which began on Monday and will last till Saturday and at the screening points for driver, free medical glasses, eyedrops and other eye health services were being rendered.

He noted that this was part of governments efforts to cater for transport workers saying that, “this is a way of giving back to the public, the Ministry in conjunction with the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and international eye health development organisation, Sightsavers, teaming up together to ensure safety of eye health of drivers in the country by providing best Opthamologist, Opticians, Optometrist and eye specialists to conduct free medical eye check up on motor drivers.

Also Chairman, Nigerian Optometrist Association, FCT Chapter, Dr Simone Egwujiro, said that the activities which was carried out can not be over emphasized noting that one of the major causes of road accidents was poor eye sight hence in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Commission, to ensure safety of motorist eye health.

He explained that “if people don’t see well it will be difficult for one to drive and manage other vehicles on the road. That is why the attention is on drivers this year to see that we are able to give them proper eye screening, correct eye issues that could be corrected, encourage them to have regular eye check, as this is what should be done as regularly as possible. Especially for people about the age of 40, there are definitely changes in the eyes.”

At the exercise, Stephanie Anto of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, pointed out that the free medical eye screening was important to every motorist while calling on them to be part of the exercise.

Meanwhile, some of the motorist and drivers appreciated the efforts of government and stakeholders in the health sector for the exercise while commending the kind gesture.

In commemoration of this year’s World Sight Day 2022, Sightsavers, an international development eye health organization through its new ‘Eye health Equals’ campaign, has called on governments, organisations, donors, and communities to ensure eye health was prioritised.