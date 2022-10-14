Police Kill Two Bandits, Rescue Kidnapped Victim in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Two bandits were last Wednesday neutralised while others were said to have escaped with various degree of bullet wounds during a fierce gun battle with the police in Idasso area of Kidandan in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A kidnap victim was also rescued unhurt by the police during the incident, which occurred last Wednesday at about 8a.m.

The spokesman of the state Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna.

He said at about 8a.m. last Wednesday, the police received information about some heavily armed criminals in large number sighted at Idasso area of Kidandan in Galadimawa District of Giwa LGA who were on a mission to commit atrocity against law-abiding citizens.

Jalige said upon receiving the information, the police command immediately mobilised a crack squad which advanced to the location in a bid to thwart their nefarious mission.

The spokesman said: “The resilient officers, on getting to the area, engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle and successfully neutralised two of them, while others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.”

Jalige said an AK-49 rifle, loaded with 24 rounds of live ammunition, and one operational motorcycle belonging to the criminals were recovered.

He said one Yusuf Dahiru, 65, kidnapped by the bandits was rescued unhurt, adding that: “Operatives are currently combing the general area with the view to apprehending the fleeing band of marauders.”

The statement said the Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Yekini Ayoku, has commended the police officers for the sacrifices they have been making in order to restore public order and normalcy in the state, and urged them to continue to work in synergy with other security agencies in actualising the mandate of securing the public space.

The statement urged members of the public to report anyone found with bullet injuries to the nearest security formation.