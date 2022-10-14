Oxford Holdings Inaugurates New Group CEO

Mary Nnah

Oxford Holdings, a multi-sectoral organisation with diversified expressions spanning across key business sectors of the Nigerian and African economy has inaugurated Oluwaseyi Adediran, as its new Group Chief Executive Officer.

Oluwaseyi is succeeding Dr. Mrs. Precious Ogun-Micheal who has led in the same capacity for two years.

His professional qualifications span being a senior member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), a fellow Chartered Institute of Human Capital Development, a fellow of the Institute of Organisational Administrative Risk, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Loans and Risk, a fellow of the Management of Nigeria (FCILRM) and an associate of Member of Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria.

His core competence resolves around strategic planning, Client Relationship Management, In-service training, client needs assessment, market analysis, management and leadership skills, public speaking and profit maximization.

Oluwaseyi holds a postgraduate degree in management from Bayero University, Kano and is happily married with children.

Speaking during his inauguration, Oluwaseyi, the incoming group chief executive officer of Oxford Holdings said the company will be diversifying in so many dimensions, one of which is the banking sector.

“We want to play big in the Banking sector. Come this next season, we are looking at having a full-fledged bank. Presently, we have a Microfinance Bank and the present board is working on turning it into a national bank after this, we will turn it into a full-fledged retail commercial bank in Nigeria,” he said.

Oluwaseyi hinted that the company is embarking on a journey with a destination to be bigger and better, adding that he plans to increase the trust that customers and stakeholders have in the brand.

“We are also going to create a lot of innovative products to meet the yearnings of our customers. We are also going to be resilient and persistent in everything we do. We have the aspiration to increase our income generation.

The Outgoing Group CEO, Dr. Mrs. Precious Ogun-Michael for Oxford Holding said it has been two amazing years on the seat as Group CEO and a remarkable journey.

She said in the last two years, Oxford has kept growing, from a single company to a business conglomerate having its footings in about 18 business sectors and delivering well at them.

“In the last two years, we have been able to expand our reach from having three offices to having offices in 18 States in Nigeria and two other African countries. The moment I came on board was the Covid-19 year and for us, it was good and bad; bad for the economy generally and for us, good for us because we were able to harness every problem at that time to become a viable solution”, she noted.

Chairman, Oxford Group, Teniola Adesanya, said the company started with a Microfinance Bank and they are hoping that in the next five years, Oxford Holdings will be able to become a commercial bank.

According to Adesanya, this will allow the company to reach the unbanked. for Oxford Holding said it has been two amazing years on the seat as Group CEO and a remarkable journey.