Omattutee Gears Up to Take Nollywood by Storm

Rebecca Ejifoma

Goodness Egbe, who goes by the stage name Omattutee, is one actor to look out for in the Nollywood industry, as she gears up to take the movie space by storm.

Having nurtured her undying love for acting, Omattutee revealed that she has always had a passion for the craft.

“I knew I had a knack for acting since I loved to mimic people. I would stay for hours talking to my reflection in the mirror, hosting the famous ‘Mummy and daddy’ game while I was a kid.”

This fast-and-rising movie star didn’t stop sharpening her skills. According to her, “I would write out stories and I always loved reading story books.”

One of the platforms she has continued to leverage is the church. She would engage in church dramas even before she got a drift of available courses to acquire professional knowledge. “It wasn’t an influence, more like an in-built talent.”

Despite being a rookie, Omattutee came prepared. “I always say that just talent is not enough. Talent often comes with passion, and training with discipline.”

Hence, as an actor, the 25-year-old believes that one needs all four elements of acting to represent the art professionally.

Beyond passion, talent and endless rehearsals, the budding actress has a handful of role models. They include American actresses Viola Davis and Taraji P Henson; Nse Ekpe Etim and Genevieve Nnaji.

With a BA in Theatre and Media Studies, she has featured in films including ‘No Sunny Days’ on YouTube. She is on the new Showmax Nigeria original series ‘Diiche’, and ‘Jenifa’s Diary’.

For the Cross River State indigene, 2022 still looks promising.

“God is not done with manifesting Himself mightily in my life,” she acknowledged. “Big projects are in view. I’ll be here to serve them all shades of entertainment.”