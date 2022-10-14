NGO Deworms 500 Children in Ogun, Donates Food Items, Sanitary Pads to Young Women

A non-governmental organisation, JK Olaitan Foundation, has dewormed and donated gifts items to five hundred (500) children during its latest outreach programme in Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.

The outreach programme which saw participation from children aged 2 to 8 years old held recently during the 2022 Ago Iwoye Day celebration.

The foundation also distributed sanitary towels to 300 adolescent women from age 11 to 16 years old.

In addition, 100 eye tests were conducted for elderly people and 50 free glasses were distributed at the venue of the outreach.

This is the fourth outreach programme the JK Olaitan Foundation, which focuses on communities within the South West geo-political zones, is carrying out in the Ago Iwoye Community.

A representative of the foundation, Olamide Olaitan, said in a recent statement that the foundation aims to touch the lives of Nigerians within the geo-political zones while continuing the exemplary legacy of the late former Ogun lawmaker, Honourable Jubril-Kuye Olaitan.

“‘Baba Legacy’, as our late dad is fondly remembered in the community, spent a significant part of his time and resources on earth spreading love and catering to the needs of those around him,” Olaitan said.

“13 years after his demise, his legacy still lives on. It is our privilege as his children, to ensure this prestigious legacy is preserved. We continue to thank the good people of Ago-Iwoye for their unending love and support towards our entire family till date.”

Olaitan explained that plans are ongoing to extend the scope of the foundation’s outreaches to cover a wider range of pain-points within the community over time.

“We hope that during our next outreach, we can increase the number of lives we touch by a significant percentage. We have commenced conversations towards pooling resources together to get us there.”

He added that soon the foundation will commence a programme that will enable them move from driving short term impact in communities to a more sustainable one.

The JK Foundation is funded through donations from friends and family of the late Honourable Jubril-Kuye Olaitan.