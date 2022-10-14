National Troupe Promotes Unity at Independence with Drama, ‘Echoes Of The Drum’

Yinka Olatunbosun

To celebrate this year’s independence, the National Troupe of Nigeria, NTN staged a multicultural play titled “Echoes of The Drum” at MUSON Centre, Lagos.

Woven on the fabric of brotherhood and unity of purpose, the drama depicted the current situation of Nigeria and the urgent need for all the sections in the country to unite as a nation.

The stage drama ‘ Echoes Of The Drum’ was written by Ola’ Awakan and directed by Mr. Michael Anyanwu. The story began with the arrival of triplets, Awogbola, Onlude and Ayanlade In Ayan village, the first to happen in the clan of drummers. The three brothers trained by their father ‘Abayan’ became skilled in the traditional beating of drums. After they fought and went their separate ways then at the edge of breaking apart, and sudden attacks by evil powers, they realized the need to work together to overcome their challenges. The echoes of their drums attracted ‘Sango’ the gods of thunder who came for their rescue and intervened in their conflict. The play was accompanied with energetic dance, songs and heightened with the harmonious drum beats that evoked the power of unity, healing and brotherhood.

In his address, the Minister of information and culture, Lai Muhammed stated that the country is in dire need of peace and unity, Muhammad who was represented by Mrs. Oluwabunmi Amao, Director General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) noted that drumming, dancing and storytelling are integral components of African culture which has been engaged overtime for entertainment and as vital means of communication.

He said, “I am particularly pleased with the fact that we are witnessing the synergy and the use of two traditional mediums of communication which is drumming and storytelling to convey the message of peace, brotherliness and togetherness to the Nigerian people.

“This is important as we look forward to celebrating the 62nd independence celebration of our dear nation. I find this quite critical at this time of our national life. We must deploy these mediums inherent in our culture as veritable tools to foster social interaction, peace, unity and progress among the people of Nigeria.”

Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Artistic Director NTN in his note also mentioned the importance of staging the drama and why its messages of brotherliness, unity and co-habitation resonated with the present need of the nation.

He called on Nigerians to be committed to making the nation work by making conscious efforts to be united in purpose and indivisible in spirit.

Mr. Michael Anyanwu, The Director of ‘Echoes Of The Drum’ and a member of the management team of the National Troupe of Nigeria, told newsmen that he was attracted to the play because of the significance it gave to African drums.

“This is one play that has given significance to African drums, their evocative nature, and the therapy associated with them. Unlike dance, drum is not usually given its right significance.

“It is always difficult to integrate the drums because of their specialty and different types. But what I have done, I was able to bring in different instruments from different backgrounds within a central performance space. That is, unifying the drums,” he stated.

Anyanwu noted that getting composite artists who are skilled in drumming and acting was a big challenge.

“Another challenge was the stage, you must work within the picture of the stage and be able to put all the elements in the work. I had to get used to my concept, which is the total African concept. I integrated elements of music, drumming, dancing and acting into the drama.”