  • Friday, 14th October, 2022

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ Ball Set for £2.5m Auction  

Sport | 2 mins ago

The ball used by Diego Maradona to score two of the most famous goals in football history is to go on auction. 

The match ball used in the famous 1986 World Cup quarter final between England and Argentina carries an estimated price of £2.5million to £3million.

It is being sold by Ali Bin Nasser, the Tunisian referee who allowed Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal during the game. 

Bin Nasser said: “This ball is part of football history – it is the right time to be sharing it with the world.” 

The ball was used for the full 90 minutes of the match, which remains one of the most defining and controversial contests in World Cup history. 

Maradona scored the opener by punching the ball past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton. 

Bin Nasser did not spot the handball and allowed the goal to stand, with the player later describing it as being “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God”. 

Maradona’s second strike of the match has become known as the ‘goal of the century’, where he dribbled past five England outfield players and slotted past Shilton.  Argentina went on to win the match 2-1 and eventually won the World Cup in Mexico. 

The ball is being sold at auction on 16 November as part of a World Cup special event. It will be streamed live and prospective buyers can register their bids online from 28 October. 

