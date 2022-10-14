Legendary Gold  Set For Africa Celebrates 2022

Mary Nnah

Legendary Gold Limited in collaboration with the African Union and Embassy of Nigeria in Ethiopia is set for the forthcoming Africa Celebrates 2022 is in an advanced stage.

Scheduled to hold from October 19 – 21 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Africa Celebrates is aimed at celebrating Africa’s unity in diversity, and foster integration through our rich cultural heritage.

This event, organisers said, can be explored as a catalyst for our social economic growth, promote intra and inter-African trade and tourism and encourage Africans and the rest of the world to patronise, “Made in Africa” by eating our food, wearing our clothes, appreciating our local music, dance and performances.

Africa Celebrates 2022 will be declared open on October 19th, following which Africa Talks Business & Investment Forum will take place.

This forum is organised to discuss the agenda that will help to accelerate trade and investment activities for individuals, governments and private organisations in the continent. It will culminate in signing of MOUs for bilateral and multilateral trade and investment deals which will be intercontinental and intracontinental in nature.

On October 20th, Africa Fashion Business Summit will take place, where fashion entrepreneurs from all over Africa will be discussing the business of fashion and all its value chain with the theme, ‘‘Promoting Manufacturing in Africa as a Tool for Job Creation”. The performances of dance and music from the various participating countries will take place in the evening of the 20th of October. Participants will also be treated to the various cuisines of the participating African countries

Africa Celebrates 2022 closes on the 21st of October with a gala fashion event, which is the 7th edition of Africa Fashion Reception. Fashion designers from all over Africa will be showcasing their rich dress culture during this gala fashion event

Lexy Mojo-Eyes, President/CEO of Legendary Gold Limited, organisers of Africa Celebrates said, “This is the biggest cultural festival in Africa. Last year, we welcomed participants from 30 African countries and 11 countries outside the continent. This year, are expecting the involvement of more countries.”

As part of the package, participants will enjoy a tour of the beautiful city of Addis Ababa. They will also enjoy the local cuisine and entertainment of Ethiopia.