Kano  Condemns Alleged Attack on Residents by NNPP Members

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Government has vehemently condemned the ‘reprehensible’ act of violence allegedly unleashed on the state by members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) during the inauguration of campaign office of the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, in Sharada in the metropolis.

A statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and spokesperson for Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council, Malam Muhammad Garba, and made available to THISDAY in Kano yesterday, stated that while the government was ensuring a level playing ground for electioneering by all political parties, “it was unfortunate that the NNPP started by attacking unsuspecting public.”

He said the programme, which was supposed to be a peaceful gathering of the party’s members, however, they stated brandishing dangerous weapons and turning it to a launch pad to attack residents, allegedly leading to deaths as well as snatching of mobile phones.

The commissioner added that the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is appalled that there seems to be a deliberate attempt by the NNPP to shatter the prevailing peaceful political atmosphere in the state.

Garba revealed that the governor has tasked the state security agencies to be alive to its responsibilities by ensuring that all political rallies are peaceful, as well as deal with any person or group bent on creating chaos.

The statement warned that the full weight of the law would be brought to bear on any person or group bent on breaching the peace in the name of political campaign and reaffirmed his earlier call for issue-based campaign.

He said while the restriction of the operation of tricycles from 10p.m. has reduced to the barest minimum the perpetration of criminal activities, adding that the government would not hesitate to Institute other measures to ensure that peace prevails.

The spokesperson for the government said Kano State has been enjoying relative peace compared to other states in the federation, and called on all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the state has peaceful campaigns, elections and transition programmes.

Reacting to the allegations, the state chapter of the NNPP has challenged the state government to name the victims of the killings and phone snatchings allegedly fomented by party members during the inauguration of its campaign office.

A statement issued yesterday evening by Mr. Sanusi Tofa, the spokesperson to the NNPP gubernatorial candidate in the state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, said the allegation is baseless and meant to cover up their evil plans against 2023.

The statement read: “The inauguration ceremony was peaceful throughout and there were no reports from any security agency of any criminal activity at the event. So we therefore challenge the Kano State Government to name any victim attacked during the ceremony.

“It is a fact that NNPP and all its candidates had been law-abiding in all their outings, while the APC is identified with the use of dangerous weapons and provocative actions. It is desirable that security agencies should as a matter of urgency caution the ruling party in promoting political thuggery.”