Jonathan Endorses Atiku/Okowa Presidential Ticket, Says Delta Governor is Incoming Vice President

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday formally endorsed the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for next year’s presidential elections.



Speaking when the Delta State Governor, Okowa visited him, Jonathan described the PDP’s politician and medical doctor as Nigeria’s ‘incoming vice president’.

Pulling Okowa from his seat, the former president who was seen holding a plate of kola nuts and praying for his guests, asked God to grant his visitor “acceptability”.



“We pray that this kola nut being presented to all of us will give us more energy, more acceptability and more success in all our endeavours. Especially for those who want to represent us from next year,” he stated.



Turning to Okowa, he added: “ (This is) for our incoming vice president, who has spent his two terms as governor and needs to move (up). “

Also present during the event were Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, former Governor Boni Haruna, ex-Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, House of Representatives member , Ndudi Elumelu, among others.



Before Jonathan spoke, Okowa intimated him that he was in the former president’s house to seek his guidance and prayers, stressing that it was impossible to embark on such gigantic mission without recourse to the former Nigerian leader.



Acknowledging that Jonathan had become an elder statesman and was playing the role as expected, Okowa said it was important to see the former Nigerian leader before the campaigns intensify.



“We are here for the fact it is difficult for the party to truly go on, even as we flag off our campaign, without formally coming to request that though we are very conversant with the fact that you are playing an elder statesman role , not just within our nation but outside the country and indeed Africa, there is a need for us to come forth to plead that you need to give us guidance.



“You will also offer us prayers and find a way to add your voice both privately and even publicly in many situations that we call on you to speak on behalf of this nation and on behalf of the PDP,” he stated.



Atiku and Okowa, who jointly hold the PDP presidential and vice presidential ticket will be up against Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed of the Labour Party (LP) as well as former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and Isaac Idahosa of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).