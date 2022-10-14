Iwobi is One of the Best Midfielders in Premier League, Says Lampard

Everton Manager, Frank Lampard, believes Alex Iwobi has become “one of the best midfielders” in the Premier League and called on the Nigerian to show it more regularly.

The 26-year-old, who endured an indifferent start to life on Merseyside, has impressed in a central midfield role this season.

Iwobi’s first goal of the season – a wonderful curling effort from 25 yards – came in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Man Unitedand Lampard says his ability has never been in doubt.

“His development has been brilliant,” Lampard said.

“He played in a double 6 (pivot) earlier in the season and then moved into a slightly more advanced 8 (role) and his form has been great.

“There was a perception about Alex when I came in and it’s all his work. All I’ve done is support him and try and maybe adapt the positions slightly, and the rest is him.

“I felt and always thought he’d be dangerous in the middle areas of the pitch. It probably helps that I was a midfield player, and some of the things he has I wouldn’t have wanted to go up against.

“Opening up the pitch up more, centrally, was a big help for him. He’s one of the best midfield players in the league.

“I just want more from him because I think with what he’s got, attribute-wise, there’s still more to come.”

Iwobi joined Everton in August 2019from boyhood club Arsenal for a fee that could yet rise to £34million.

However, he has only started 67 of a possible 123 Premier League games since joining, and has netted five league goals in 92 outings for the Toffees – six fewer than he managed in 100 top-flight appearances for Arsenal.