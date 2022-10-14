FRSC Support New Initiative to Guarantee Fewer Road Crashes in Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has formed an offtaking partnership with the GreenLight Initiative to ensure meaningful youth involvement in road safety decision making in Nigeria.

Speaking recently in Abuja during a courtesy visit to the Zonal Commander Operations Road Safety 7 Head Quarters, Mr. Simon Patrick Obi, the Executive Director of GreenLight Initiative, said the intervention was in line with the FRSC and the United Nations action plan on meaningful youth involvement in road safety.

According to him, GreenLight is a part of the Global Youth Coalition for Road Safety, and throughout the years, the two organizations have collaborated closely to carry out various interventions, including public awareness campaigns, training sessions, research, etc.

The goals of this engagement, he continued, are to spur discussions and raise public awareness about the significance of meaningful youth participation in road safety decision-making in Abuja, Nigeria, as well as to raise public awareness of campaigns for “Ember Month.”

He added, ” For us in Nigeria we want to sort of organize an intergenerational dialogue like a stakeholders forum and see how we can meaningfully engage young people who constitute the large proportion of casualties on road crashes. He said.

The Zonal Commander Operations Road Safety 7 Head Quarters ACM Shehu Mohammad expressed his appreciation for the Greenlight Initiative and said that a committee would be formed to guarantee that the initiative was carried out. He added.