  • Friday, 14th October, 2022

FG Considering Other Options on Nnamdi Kanu, Says Police Minister

Nigeria | 20 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The Federal Government is considering other options open to it over the prosecution of the detained Leader of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

To this end, the National Security Council (NSC) has supported the position of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Thursday’s Appeal Court judgement on the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, affirming that he has not been acquitted.

The council at a meeting on Friday presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, said Kanu had only been discharged, noting that government will now explore necessary actions available to it to press on with the matter.

Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, who briefed newsmen after the meeting noted that the council did not discuss the issue of a possible political solution which Malami had  broached in November 2021.

According to him, government will consider appropriate actions on the matter and notify the public.

He said the council only discussed the Appeal Court judgement but noted that solutions to these kind of matters can be considered as long as they are not subjudice. 

His words: “The issue of Kanu has also been raised and council was briefed on the state of things on the matter. And it was observed that Kanu was discharged but he is not acquitted so,  government is considering the appropriate action to be taken on the matter and Nigerians will be notified of the position that will be finally taken on the matter in due course”.

Details later….

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.