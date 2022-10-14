FG Considering Other Options on Nnamdi Kanu, Says Police Minister

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government is considering other options open to it over the prosecution of the detained Leader of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

To this end, the National Security Council (NSC) has supported the position of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Thursday’s Appeal Court judgement on the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, affirming that he has not been acquitted.

The council at a meeting on Friday presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, said Kanu had only been discharged, noting that government will now explore necessary actions available to it to press on with the matter.

Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, who briefed newsmen after the meeting noted that the council did not discuss the issue of a possible political solution which Malami had broached in November 2021.

According to him, government will consider appropriate actions on the matter and notify the public.

He said the council only discussed the Appeal Court judgement but noted that solutions to these kind of matters can be considered as long as they are not subjudice.

His words: “The issue of Kanu has also been raised and council was briefed on the state of things on the matter. And it was observed that Kanu was discharged but he is not acquitted so, government is considering the appropriate action to be taken on the matter and Nigerians will be notified of the position that will be finally taken on the matter in due course”.

