Benue Seeks FG’s Approval for Volunteer Guards to Bear Arms

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State government has applied to the federal government agency, responsible for approval, to procure automatic weapons, particularly AK47 assault rifles to further strengthen its logistic support base and defence capabilities.



It however, said it was still awaiting approval from the federal government to deal with the matter accordingly.

Governor Samuel Ortom of the state, who disclosed this, hinted at it while delivering his speech at the passing out of 1000 second batch of Benue State Community Volunteer Guards at the IBB Square, Makurdi, state capital.



He also revealed that the state governments was currently working with the federal government towards moving from community policing to state police.

Ortom said, when it eventually becomes a reality, “We will give the current community volunteer guards the pre-emptive rights to join the state police. That is, the first right of first refusal.”



He warned members of the volunteer guards against being partisan, adding that curbing insecurity in the country could be achieved with combined efforts of the guards and other security agencies



“It is with great sense of commitment to ensuring security of lives and property, as well as peaceful co-existence for all the people living in the confines of Benue State, that the Benue State Government alongside Benue communities decided on the establishment of Community Volunteer Guards (Vigilante) with the Law enacted by the Benue State House of Assembly in July, 2000 and amended in October, 2021”.



“You may recall that on 4th August, 2022, we inaugurated the first Batch of 500 trained Community Volunteer Guards to complement the efforts of the conventional Security operatives at combatting increased incidents of insecurity and breach of peace by incessant attacks on Benue farming Communities.

“In fact, these attacks have displaced millions of our people, most of them taking refuge in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camps. The ugly trend informed the amendment of the Community Volunteer Guards as (Amendment) Law, 2021, which came into force on 26th day of October, 2021.



“This law is to strengthen and give meaning to the law banning Open Grazing of all forms of domestic animals, enacted by the Benue State Government in 2017 to prevent incessant attacks on our farming communities and to encourage Ranching as the international best practice in animal husbandry.

“In order to enhance effective operation and proper coverage of the State, the Benue State government, has decided to train as additional 1,100 Personnel to the 500 earlier trained and inaugurated on 4th August, 2022.



“I wish to reiterate that the essence of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards Law as amended is to complement the formal Security Agencies especially, the Nigeria Police, in crime prevention and securing of lives and property in Benue State”



“I believe, all well-meaning Nigerians feel very challenged over the spate of wanton killings and abductions being meted out on Nigerians, especially, on the unprotected rural farmers, travelers and defenseless Students,” he stated.



The governor, therefore, added that all Nigerians, have a responsibility to check the evil, the intrusion of those who were set “to decimate, take over and control our resources and destiny as a nation with every deserving force and will.”