Alanquadri Investment CEO, Amodemaja Adeboye’s Giant Business Strides

Amodemaja Adeboye, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Alanquadri Investment Nigeria Ltd, a thriving company playing leading role in most demanding sectors of the Nigerian economy cutting across real estate, livestock farming and plantation is no stranger to success in the Nigerian business space. Described as a serial investor, Adeboye has carved an enviable niche for himself in the Nigerian entrepreneurial world. Touted as one of Nigeria’s emerging young business generals to take over the Nigerian entrepreneurial in the near future, Adeboye has continued his winning streak like a veteran; scaling new heights and expanding his ever-growing business portfolios.

Best known for his simplicity and easy-going disposition, Adeboye has had incredible success in the entrepreneurial world thanks to his Alanquadri brand. Adeboye’s successes in business can be traced to his many years of hard work and consistency in the pursuits of excellence and fulfillment. With the help of God, Adeboye’s many years of hustle has paid off, big time. He has earned his money legitimately. And he is using his resources to help others fulfill their destinies. That’s the hallmark of the Alanquadri brand. To his credit, Adeboye has built his Alanquadri Investment Nigeria Ltd company into one of the most sought-after companies in Nigeria. He has injected innovations into the company’s operations. And his strong reputation of integrity and commitment to excellence has put his company miles ahead of competitors.

But unknown to many people, there is something that Adeboye is even more active in than he is in business. And that’s philanthropy. Though not the bragging type or one to engage in vain self glorification, the unassuming businessman of international repute has continued to be a blessing to humanity. He is quietly shinning his light on humanity. Little wonder, he was honoured with the chieftaincy title of Sarumi of Ijeun last year in recognition of his philanthropic gestures and community development efforts. A man of many parts, Adeboye is described as a charismatic businessman, dependable ally and a doting father who is passionate about philanthropy. The Alanquadri boss, Adeboye’s bright personality has endeared him to a lot of people and opened great doors for him in the Nigerian business terrain.

