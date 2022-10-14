99 Records Hits Abuja, Unveils Dinero

Vanessa Obioha

99 Records, a new record label in Abuja recently unveiled its first artiste, Santa Dinero. Born Omale Abraham, Dinero expressed optimism that his musical talents would implant his name in the hearts of all music lovers in Nigeria and the world.

“Just watch out for what 99 and I will be churning out soon. We will be redefining the music space and resetting it. I am so happy with my deal and I am not under any illusion that I have the best record management,” he enthused.

At the star-studded event which held at the Record’s label premises in Abuja, General Manager of 99 Records, Cidy Enwerem, aka Sir Cidy, said 99 Records is cast ready to turn raw talents and skills into the next biggest projects in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, adding that Dinero is just a tip of the iceberg.

“We are new, set to take over and set higher standards, here to take over and do things differently. Everyone is going to Lagos but trust us we will make remarkable landmarks and turn Abuja into the next entertainment hub in Africa. Our partnership with Dinero is just starting and soon we will spread out and fish out more raw talents and together work to make them authorities and legends in the music industry. We are here to take over and redefine the game,” he stated.