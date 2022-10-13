  • Thursday, 13th October, 2022

Stanel boss Uzochukwu meets American Real Estate guru, David Rice at World CEOs Summit

Stanel Group boss, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu has met American Real Estate investor, David Rice in the United States of America recently.

Both billionaires were co-Quest Speakers at a global 500 CEOs Summit hosted by the Liberty University’s School of Business in Virginia, USA.

The Liberty University extended invitation to Dr Stanley Uzochukwu and other world business leaders from across different continents to speak on relationship between African CEOs and U.S. CEO’s.

According to a statement by the University authorities, the conversation which will be centered on Investment Opportunity in Africa, “Will be a real time for CEOs from both continents to meet each other and discuss their real time needs and use each other’s network to make deals happen.”

After the event which ended on 7th October, 2021, Uzochukwu wrote on his Instagram page @stanleyuzochukwu, “At Liberty University with David Rice, a top notch Investor. He is doing a lot of amazing work in the Real Estate sector, creating an innovative software that will change estate development in the world.

“I truly count it a privilege to share the same stage with Global icons like Former US president Donald Trump, Former US vice president Mike Pence, world renown neurosurgeon Ben Carson, who have previously spoken here, to mention but a few.”

This year, Dr. Uzochukwu was a Guest Speaker along side with Matt Whitaker U.S. Attorney General, His Excellency, former president of Ghana, John D Mahama; Dr. Cosmas Maduka, CEO of Coscharis Group; Jerry Prevo President of Liberty University; Dr. Dave Brat Former Congress man and Dean School of Business, Liberty University among a host of others.

