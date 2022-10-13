Osinbajo, Adeshina, Others Set For Oil and Gas Summit In Angola

The African Peace Magazine United Kingdom, has officially announced the 2022 International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit scheduled to hold from the 22nd of October 2022 at Intercontinental Hotel Luanda Miramar Angola.

According to a statement signed by it’s Chairman Justice Suleiman Galadima, JSC, CFR (Rtd.), the exclusive event themed “Harnessing the Potential for Inclusive Energy Transition for a Sustainable Future”, will bring together major players in the global oil and gas sector, oil field service operators, governmental organizations, and technology solution providers to discuss recent challenges and share insights on business strategies to securing positions as oil and gas leaders.

It would also serve as a recognized avenue for delegates to interact with investors and high-level personalities from across the world.

The event will mark present high Nigerian business leaders and government officials to be in attendance including the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria H.E Prof. Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, The Vice President of the Republic of Angola. H.E Dr. Esperanca Maria da Costa, The President of African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, António Henriques da Silva, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Angola’s Agency for Private Investment and Exports Promotion (AIPEX), Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe a former Special Assistant to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a host of other dignitaries across the continent, including pundits and policymakers, international investors, and international oil company executives, national oil company directors, and ministry heads and several others.

Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL), an indigenous Nigeria oil and gas producing company and operator of the Otakikpo Marginal Field in OML-11, will attend and participate as a Bronze sponsor at this year’s edition of the conference.

The event, which is a solidly packed networking opportunities for its attendees is brought to you with the support and endorsement of the Angolan Government.

The statement reads in part: “We have available sponsorship and partnership opportunities, speaking opportunities available and as key participants, you hold a chance to get the required license for the oil and gas business as well as a help desk to facilitate plans of setting up your Company in Angola if need be.

“With Angola seeking to fast-track energy developments for energy security and improved energy access, investment and foreign partnership is key to accelerating Angola’s strategy for sustainable development.

African Peace Magazine UK, has been publishing for well over 12 years, and we are committed to promoting Peace, business networking, good governance and improved condition of living for Africans. As such, this event seeks to promote further business corporation between Nigeria and Angola.