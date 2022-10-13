Oluyemi Obadare Enters into Forbes Business Council

Emma Okonji

Chief Executive Officer at Certification Partner Global, West Africa, Mrs. Oluyemi Obadare, has been accepted into Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organisation for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Obadare was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. The criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council, Scott Gerber, said: “We are honored to welcome Oluyemi Obadare into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”