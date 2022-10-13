Nomination for World Athlete of the Year Award Leaves Amusan Speechless

World, Commonwealth and African 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Tobi Amusan insisted yesterday that she is honoured to have been considered among the best 10 women in the world for the outgoing year.

The 25-year-old’s name was among the 10 women athletes released Wednesday morning by World Athletics as nominees for the Women’s World Athlete of the Year 2022 award.

When the news got to the Nigerian athlete, she was momentarily lost of words to describe her inner feelings. It was only after recovery from the ecstasy that she gushed these words: “Through the grace of God, I have achieved so many ‘firsts by a Nigerian’ and this is yet another one. I’m so honoured to be selected as a World Athlete of the Year Nominee and the first Nigerian ever to reach this height.

”I have twice being named Nigerian Athlete of the Year by Athletic Heat platform but this is my first international nomination and I want us to win it!,” wrote the athlete on her facebook wall.

Amusan made history at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA in July when she became the first Nigerian athlete to win a world outdoor title and the first to set a world record courtesy of the 12.12secs she ran at the semifinal stage.

Amusan, who last year made history as the first Nigerian in the Diamond League era to win the Diamond Trophy, also made history at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham when she became the first Nigerian track and field athlete to successfully defend a Commonwealth Games title and the first to win gold in two Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, a three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms.

Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube; a ‘like’ on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Monday 31 October. At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics.

The winners will be revealed on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December.