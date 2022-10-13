New PDI Office Ready for Inauguration, Says  Ayu





Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday inspected the new office of the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI) in the highbrow precinct of Asokoro, saying the complex is ready for inauguration.

Ayu, who was accompanied by other members of the National Working Committee (NWC), expressed satisfaction with the quality of the renovation work on the property as well as the furnishing of the new office.

He said planning was crucial to the development process, and research was at the centre of the planning effort.

Speaking further, he said: “PDP is the party of development as Nigerians know. We believe in innovation. And the PDI is the place where research is carried out, where ideas are incubated for impactful development.

“That is why we chose to locate the PDI in this quiet and serene environment. And we will soon return here to commission the office. And by soon, I mean very soon.”

He added: “PDI is the place for ideation, where new ideas are birthed; it’s a the place where robust discussions and rigorous policy analyses are held, and all geared towards making life more meaningful for Nigerians.”

PDI is the intellectual-cum-research arm of Nigeria’s only organic political party.

It was initially located in Wuse II, Abuja, FCT, Wuse, Abuja, but following PDP’s presidential loss in 2015, the party relocated the institute to it’s national headquarters in Wuse I, Zone 5, Abuja.

It would be recalled that on assumption of office on Dec. 10, 2021, the PDP national chairman had pledged to revive the PDI and reposition it for greater mandate-delivery. This is now a promise-kept.

The institute is now located on Roseline Ukeje Close, Kyari Muhammed Crescent, Off Justice Sowemimo Street, Asokoro (Close to the Libyan Embassy.

Some of the NWC members who accompanied Ayu were: the National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu; the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba; the National Treasurer, Alh.Ahmed Yayari Mohammed and the National Auditor, Chief Okechuckwu Daniel.