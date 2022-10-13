Makinde Launches Platform for Re-Election

Seyi Makinde has launched an online platform – Seyi Makinde Volunteer – on October 12, 2022, to mobilize the populace to have an active role in his re-election and to ensure the continuity of good governance of Oyo State.

A statement made available to THISDAY said the premiere of the platform coincides with the official launch of Seyi Makinde’s campaign for re-election.

The statement said Makinde was elected Governor of Oyo State on March 10, 2019, adding that since assuming office, Seyi Makinde has worked with his manifesto, “the Oyo State Roadmap for Accelerated Development, 2019-2023.”

The statement further explained that the governor has followed his plan as he prioritizes the five pillars of governance upon which the map is built – healthcare, education, economy (through agribusiness), power, and security.

According to the statement, “By Makinde’s first year in office, he had kept over 50% of the promises he made to the people of Oyo State. At the halfway point of his administration, he had over 75% overall manifesto completion and even overshot his plans in some sectors. He has also fervently pursued policies and projects for the wealth creation of the people of Oyo State towards reinstating the region as the Pacesetter State.

“Committed to his legacy of creating wealth by changing narratives from poverty to prosperity, Makinde has called for volunteers to play an impactful and active role in his re-election. To this effect, he launched an online volunteer platform.

“The Seyi Makinde Volunteer platform allows people to register to offer direct and non-direct services. Volunteers can choose to give their professional skills, volunteer their time, and (or) cash. The services can be provided via an online campaign or door-to-door canvassing.

“Volunteering for Seyi Makinde’s re-election has been reaffirmed to be easy and flexible. Volunteers do not need previous training, as anyone can avail themselves of a one-time project, a few days weekly, or an ongoing position. Opportunities are also open to males and females of varying age groups and professions.

“Currently, the Seyi Makinde Volunteer team has launched print advertisements across an array of lamp poles in Oyo State to sensitize the public about Makinde’s intention to serve the people of the State for another four years.

“To join the team or learn more about volunteering for Seyi Makinde, visit www.seyimakindevolunteer.com.”