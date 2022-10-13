King Appolus Chu, Okonjo Iweala, Femi Gbajabiamila, Others Conferred National Honours



Mary Nnah

The Egbere Emere Okori and Oneh Eh Nchia X of Eleme Kingdom, HRH Dr. Appolus Chu OF

The decoration of the 2022 National Honours Award Investiture ceremony was done by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammad Buhari, GCFR.



King Chu of Eleme, who is the chairman interface committee between the traditional institution of Nigeria and the National Assembly was described while being awarded by President Buhari as an advocate of peace, a bridge-builder, a philanthropist and a man after the unity and oneness of the county. A royal father par excellence and his efforts in preserving the culture and traditions of the people were commended.



Some notable Nigerians who were present at the event include the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, prof. Yomi Osinbajo, Chief Judge of the Federation, Justice Kayode GCON, Sultan of Sokoto, HRM Alh. Sa’ad Abubakar CFR, Etsu Nupe, HRH Alh. Yahaya Abubakar CFR, members of the diplomatic corps and many others.



Other royal fathers honoured were the Emir of Kano, HRH Alh. Aminu Adobayero CFR, Ooni of Ife, HRH Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi CFR, Oba of Benin, HRH Omo N’Oba Ewuare II CFR, Emir of Zauzau, HRH Alh. Ahmed Nuhu Bamali CFR, Emir of Fika, HRH Muhammadu Anbali Muhammad CFR, and many other royal fathers.



HRH Chu appreciated President Buhari for the National honour adding that, the recognition will spur him to do better.

The honours were in different categories, from GCON, CFR, OFR, CON, OON, MON, FRM 1 and FRM 11.

R, Ahmed Lawan, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, speaker house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia, Chimamanda Adichie and other prominent selected Nigerians were among those bestowed national honours at the International Conference Center Abuja.